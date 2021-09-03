9/11 in Hollywood: How five storytellers explained a day of infamy

Twenty years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, it is striking how few films and programs exist on the events directly linked to the attacks. It’s a difficult subject for filmmakers, especially when dozens of documentaries feature hundreds of hours of footage that show real events.

Hollywood tried to incorporate the defining event of the time into movies and shows in other ways, primarily by portraying characters who survived or heroes motivated to enter the arena after witnessing the events. of the day.

There are quite a few dramatic films that feature characters trying to process their own experiences. Reign Over Me with Adam Sandler (2007), Extremely Loud and Incredably Close with Tom Hanks (2011) and The Reluctant Fundamentalist with Riz Ahmed (2012) tell stories of survivors struggling to manage events, but none directly address the attacks .

In Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), Chris Pine as Jack leaves his studies at the London School of Economics after 9/11 to fight. In the upcoming Amazon series The Terminal List, based on the novel by former SEAL Jack Carr, Chris Pratt plays former SEAL James Reece, a ruthless operator who joined the Navy after her fiance was killed in the collapse. twin towers.

Sift through all the evidence and you won’t have many real attempts to tell the story. Fortunately, anything on the short list is worth watching.

Here are five essential stories about 9/11.

The Imminent Tower (2018)

Based on the Lawrence Wrights Pulitzer Prize-winning story The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11, this 10-episode series focuses on disagreements within the national security community as the primary driver contributing to the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The series begins in 1998, at a time when Osama bin Laden was well known in security circles. Jeff Daniels plays John ONeill, an FBI counterterrorism expert who believes Bin Laden and his henchmen should be arrested and tried as criminals. Peter Sarsgaard plays the fictitious CIA agent Martin Schmidt who wants the United States to bomb al-Qaeda, just like any other foreign enemy.

This is the crux of the problem that has blocked the intelligence world. What should we do about a non-state actor in a world with defined rules for how to use the military to engage enemy states? This indecision and these internal struggles led to disaster.

Schmidt is a composite character based on several CIA officials, but there is consensus on which person is the main inspiration. The intelligence officials in the series are all flawed individuals who could have benefited from better oversight from the men and women in leadership positions.

Since there has been no 9/11 foreign terrorist attack on American soil over the past two decades, does this mean that our intelligence communities have learned from the disaster described in The Looming? Tower? Let’s hope so.

United 93 (2006)

Director Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Supremacy, Captain Phillips) brings his signature pocket-camera style to the story of the United Airlines flight that set out to crash into the White House on September 11.

Passengers on the plane realized the terrorists had planned something wrong and stormed the cockpit, crashing the plane in a field in Pennsylvania and killing everyone on board. It is at the same time one of the most poignant, yet hopeful stories of an otherwise heartbreaking day.

The amazing thing about United 93 is that Greengrass gives the passengers on the flight the same action hero framing he gave Matt Damon in the Bourne films. Ordinary citizens learned of the attacks from friends and family members on the ground and took action against an enemy none of them ever dreamed of facing.

The film would rank among the best thrillers of the decade if it wasn’t really a terrifying true story. It’s a moving tribute to the passengers, it’s also a challenge to watch.

World Trade Center (2006)

Oliver Stone, famed Vietnam War veteran and filmmaker, put his conspiracy theories on the back burner when he made this simple story about the men and women who first responded to the 11 terrorist attacks. September in New York.

Port Authority police officers John McLoughlin (Nicolas Cage, Con Air) and Will Jimeno (Michael Pea, 12 Strong) search the Ground Zero site in New York City when Building 7 collapses, trapping the two men in the rubble.

They spend hours trapped in the rubble before being located by US Marine Corps veterans Dave Karnes (Michael Shannon, 12 Strong) and Jason Thomas (William Mapother, Mission: Impossible 2). The two are ultimately rescued and fully recovered, allowing Stone to tell yet another of the rare uplifting stories that took place on that tragic day.

Mapother, who is Tom Cruise’s cousin, is a white actor. Marine veterinarian Thomas had never been interviewed or shared his story with the media, so no one realized the sooty rescuer was a black man. Thomas went public after the film’s release, and his interviews make up a big part of Episode 6 of the 2021 National Geographic Channel documentary 9/11: One Day in America.

12 Strong (2018)

US Army Green Beret ODA 595 was deployed to Afghanistan in October 2001, roughly a month after September 11. Special operations warriors were on a covert mission to prepare for the next US invasion of the country as US forces set out to hunt down those responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

The film is based on the 2009 non-fiction bestseller, Horse Soldiers, written by journalist Doug Stanton. Because many details of the mission were filed when the book was published, no one has been identified by their real name and these aliases were not used in the film.

Luckily for the rest of us, the real mounted soldiers were allowed to identify themselves and tell their stories around the time of the film’s release. Mitch Nelson is played by Chris Hemsworth (Thor) in the film and Hal Spencer is played by Michael Shannon (World Trade Center). Nelson and Spencer are actually Army veterans, Mark Nutsch and Bob Pennington. The two spoke with us when 12 Strong was released.

The film follows one of the most successful modern military missions and offers a reminder of what was originally at stake in Afghanistan at a time when many Americans wondered why we were fighting there.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

After the invasion of Afghanistan was over, our leaders did not give the forces on the ground full authority to pursue Osama bin Laden and other Al Qaeda terrorists in the heat of the moment. The move led to a cat-and-mouse game that spanned nearly a decade as intelligence analysts attempted to locate the brain behind the 9/11 attacks.

Director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal had won the Oscars for 2010 Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker, and their film about the Bin Laden Hunt was highly anticipated when it was released just over a year later. that the Navy SEALs eliminated the terrorist in a raid. in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The film celebrates actors in the intelligence and military communities whose dedication to research ultimately led to Bin Laden’s downfall, but it subtly raises the question of why it took the United States so long to hold him accountable.

There’s a sense of accomplishment in Zero Dark Thirty, but it’s not the kind of flag celebration at all that some viewers might have wanted. The cost of success had been too high to ignore, and the film respects those who made sacrifices as the United States aimed to hold al Qaeda accountable.

