First Friday, Fair & Phelps are gearing up for the festive Labor Day weekend





It will be an eventful weekend over the next few days, with the Maury County Fair coinciding with the first Fridays, as well as David Phelps’ ever popular Barn Bash. 1. Maury County Fair Now that all of the inclement weather has passed, the Maury County Fair will end its 2021 season this weekend. Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Friday, with Midway opening at 5 p.m. Saturday’s schedule starts at noon, with Midway opening at 1 p.m. Friday specials include $ 30 armbands with free admission after 10 p.m. Friday’s events will include: The Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter opens at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in a large tent near the food court.

The Beef Show starts at 5 p.m. at Skillington Barn.

Tractor Pull starts at 6.30 p.m. at the Grand Arena.

Graham De Franco will occur from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed Cassandra Coleman 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Saturday specials include $ 30 armbands. Saturday’s events will include: The Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter opens at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. under the big top near the food court.

The poultry show and sale begins at 10 a.m. at Skillington Barn.

Motocross practices begin at 4 p.m. in the main arena.

Motocross competitions start at 6 p.m. in the big arena.

Cochise County will perform from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Jake hoot after 8:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 2. First Fridays It’s a new month, and so you know what it means. It’s time for another first Friday in downtown Columbia. Walk down to the plaza to shop late, listen to live music, and support local businesses, with major First Friday events from 5-8 p.m. Live music will include Larry Fleet with Dave’s Highway at The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St. Doors open at 7 pm, with tickets available at www.TheMulehouse.com. Also, be sure to stop by the Mulehouse Ground Floor Lounge before the show. The Jolly String Quartetperforming at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 4 p.m. Stephanie Adlington will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 7 p.m. The group of the Wentzel brothers and Grove there will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 W. 5th St., starting at 7 p.m. Jesse Black to perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Sheldon Ziro and the Bent Reed Band will perform at Tuck’s Place, 201 Depot St., starting at 8 p.m. 3. David Phelps Barn Bash Labor Day Grammy and Dove Award winning gospel singer David Phelps will host his annual Barn Bash Labor Day concerts this weekend at his Culleoka farmhouse at 2659 Culleoka Highway. Phelps will host two concerts Saturday and Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The popular Barn Bash series will take place in Phelps’ century-old former milk barn, but the music is just the tip of the iceberg of what visitors can experience. In addition to Phelps’ performances, which will include a few special guests, there will also be a pie baking, as well as an ice cream tasting contest, fire engine tours, a photo booth, and games. Phelps will even give attendees a preview of songs from his latest album, “Gamechanger,” which will be released on September 10. For tickets and information regarding other upcoming Phelps shows, visit www.DavidPhelps.com. 4. Baxter Fall Open House Is it almost the fall season already? Baxter’s Mercantile, 120 W. 7th St., invites customers to participate in the store’s annual fall open house, which will be held Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm. Spend the day browsing all the new fall-themed merchandise, while enjoying free snacks and refreshments. There will also be the possibility of winning several door prizes. 5. More live entertainment Rory feek will host a home concert series at its barnvenue Homestead Hall, 4554 Highway 431, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To purchase tickets, visit www.RoryFeek.com. Don Burger will perform at DB’s Eats & Beats, 1144 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Jay hoppus will perform at the Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Austin Tyler Jones will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 7 p.m. Saturday. Seth taylor will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Callie hopper will perform at DB’s Eats & Beats starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Benjamin brooks will perform at the Rebel Bar & Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Sons of Whiskey Band will perform at the Boondox starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

