” Dune Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Unless you know the 1965 Frank Herbert sci-fi classic enough to know your sardaukars from your Bene Gesserit, your crysknife from your hunter-seeker, chances are you are not getting too far into it. Dune. Or wish that Maison Atreides and Maison Harkonnen kick off a fashionable ball.

Denis Villeneuve’s attempt to tame the notoriously difficult novel about an interstellar empire at war for control of a precious natural resource is no shortage of cinematic spectacle – from its majestic landscapes to its monumental architecture, clever hardware and spaceship. impressive. He also benefits from a charismatic ensemble led by Timothée Chalamet in an intensely vanished form as the young messiah who could lift the oppressed out of tyranny. But that doesn’t negate the frequent claim that the book is unfilmable. At least not in the first part of what is billed as a two-part saga.

Dune The bottom line

Narrative quicksand.

Place: Venice Film Festival (Out of Competition)

Release date: Friday October 22

To throw: Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Scriptwriters: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth Rated PG-13, 2 hours 36 minutes

Decades after Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed attempt in the 1970s Dune onscreen and the baffling 1984 version of David Lynch – which was especially memorable for putting Sting in a winged metallic layer – Villeneuve’s film at least comes close to the elusive goal that its predecessors did. It has a reasonable semblance of narrative consistency, although a glossary would be helpful in keeping track of the various planets of the Imperium, dynastic houses, mystical sects, desert tribes, and their respective power actors.

What the film does not do is mold Herbert’s complex world-construction into a satisfactorily digestible form. The history and complex societal structure that are integral to the author’s vision are condensed into a blur, stifling mythology. The layers of political, religious, ecological, and technological allegory that give the novel such exalted status are found in Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve and Eric Roth’s screenplay in an uninvolved trade war, with Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) ordering genocide. to secure a monopoly on the addictive spice found only in the wasteland of planet Arrakis.

This drug resembles a glitter bomb set off in the sand in the dreamlike visions of Paul Atréides (Chalamet) which punctuate the action with numbing regularity. The mind-expanding substance’s benefits for health, longevity, and knowledge make it in high demand, as we learn in an exhibit disguised as Paul’s study time. These visions also feature Chani (Zendaya), a member of the Fremen civilization who lives on Arrakis; she haunts Paul throughout a spiritual connection, but doesn’t physically show up until the closing scenes, just in time to say, “This is just the beginning.” Never a good sign at the end of a two-and-a-half-hour film that has long sagged beneath its dense thicket of intrigue.

It is 10191 and House Harkonnen has been in charge of harvesting Spices for some time, ravaging the land and inflicting cruelty on the Fremen. But the emperor abruptly withdraws them and puts Paul’s father, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), in charge, giving the Atreides house exclusive management of Arrakis. Leto and his concubine Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul’s mother, both see vulnerability in their elevation, though the Duke hopes to forge an alliance with the Fremen and restore peace. For reasons that the film rushes in too hastily to clarify, the scene is war-ready nonetheless, and Leto calls out a reluctant Paul to power as the future of House Atreides.

Jessica comes from the matriarchal religious order Bene Gesserit, whose superhuman powers have been enhanced by generations of carefully crossed bloodlines and the consumption of spices. As the only male born against the rules in this Spice-girl fraternity, Paul has inherited his powers of witchcraft, although he has yet to master the key skill of mind control. He is forced to learn quickly when an assassination attempt portends an all-out attack, with tragedy forcing him and his mother out into the inhospitable desert.

Part hero’s journey and part survival story, the film continues to throw obscure details at you, which might thrill Herbert’s geeks, but will have almost everyone on the sidelines. Villeneuve is a smart director who perfected himself in smart science fiction with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. For the pure monolithic scale, visual imagination, and visceral soundscape, a number of sets are striking, and the film has the advantage of emphasizing physical production, with far less CG saturation than the film. most of its recent gender brethren.

There is much to admire in the design of Patrice Vermette’s production, especially the Zen elegance of the aristocratic house of the Atreides on their beautiful oceanic home planet of Caladan and the fortress of Arrakis Arrakeen, a sprawling structure that combines ancient Egyptian and Aztec influences. Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan’s costumes are also packed with eye-catching touches, from the vaporous dresses of Jessica and other women puffing in the desert wind to the body-refreshing ‘jumpsuit’ developed by the Fremen to survive in the desert and equipped with a fluid recycling system.

Scene by scene, Dune is exciting at times, especially whenever Atreides swordsman Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) is in action, backed up by Hans Zimmer’s thunderous orchestral score. (Duncan also benefits from being the only guy in this drab old universe with a sense of humor.) But the storytelling lacks clean lines to make it still propulsive. Ironically, given its high position in the science fiction canon, much of the novelty of the narrative has also been diluted, obsolete by decades of imitation. Looking at you, George Lucas.

All the actors do what is asked of them, especially Chalamet, whose magnetic pensiveness gives heart to the element of passage to adulthood. His too few scenes with Isaac leave you begging for more. But roles generally depend more on seriously meaningful looks than glittering dialogue.

I found myself less interested in human trials than in the tech industry – giant Harkonnen combines raking the sand like desert beetles as monstrous sandworms tunnel to the surface for everything. suck into their enormous fibrous mouths; the wasp-winged helicopters known as ornithopters, buzzing in the sky; coveralls and recycling tubes from an emergency tent, turning sweat and tears into drinking water.

Perhaps the biggest problem with Dune, however, is that this is only the first part, with the second film in pre-production. That means a lot of what we’re watching feels like a laborious setup for a hopefully more gripping movie to come – the boring homework before the juicy things start to happen.

Zendaya’s role, in particular, is essentially a prelude to a wider arc that Paul partly intended, where he lives among the Fremen as their “Lisan al Gaib,” or off-world prophet, as they plot to take back Arrakis. A quick glimpse of him riding a sandworm signals the future extent of his powers. Other actors, like Javier Bardem as proud leader Fremen Stilgar, will likely have more to do, as will the good guys like Josh Brolin’s Atreid warbender Gurney Halleck, if part two sticks to Herbert’s plot. On the villainous side, the levitating Baron Harkonnen of Skarsgard and his rogue nephew Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista) appear to be back to cause more destruction.

Whether the public will choose to come back for more after this often heavy walk through the desert is an open question.