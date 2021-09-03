Wonderbrett impresses with its first Hollywood showcase

Destination Dispensary celebrates the greatest cannabis retail design concepts in North America. Each aesthetically elevated store featured has redefined and set a new standard for the cannabis shopping experience in the post-legalization era.

The Wonderbrett flagship is officially open on N. La Brea Ave. at Hollywood.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



For one of California’s most legendary historical cultivators, Brett Feldman is surprisingly humble, a welcome and inspiring sentiment amid the ongoing corporatization of the cannabis industry.

In a recent phone interview, he had a categorical request for this feature:

I just want to thank you and thank everyone on the Wonderbrett team. I get a lot of credit and am the one talking here about what I started. I put my name on it and I’m running it, but I can’t do it myself. I didn’t make it here either and I couldn’t have done it without my team. I want them to feel an immense amount of gratitude and support.

Feldmans’ namesake cannabis brand Wonderbrett is a favorite flower among connoisseur circles and known for its rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques. The company has transcended selling Wonderbrett cannabis to stores across California since 2012 with the opening of its very first storefront in Hollywood, which celebrated a grand opening in July.

In 2019, Wonderbrett was among thousands of companies to apply for a coveted Social Equity Retail License from the City of Los Angeles Cannabis Department Policy and was ultimately selected in 2020. Today, Wonderbrett is one of 19 Special Recipients to officially open the doors of inclusive cannabis retail in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber actually gets his weed from California (pictured here with the namesake Wonderbrett … [+] Brett Feldman).

Getty Images



But Feldman’s foray into cannabis began long before legalization was even something to consider. He started growing up in 1998 in the San Fernando Valley where he grew up and a few years later he visited a medical dispensary in San Francisco, where he got a glimpse of the first moments of his destiny.

Man that’s such a confusing thing honestly, because your mind is so programmed in a way for so many years that my mind is always programmed to keep [cannabis] out of sight. Even today, with the brand and the store, there is a split personality in me that is very paranoid about growing and selling cannabis, Feldman thought. I have to remember all the time that I have a license to do this.

The reason for having this license? An arrest for possession of cannabis with the intention of distributing in the early 2000s a permanent mark on his file that would eventually allow Feldman to apply to the Social equity program, whose mission is to promote fair ownership and employment opportunities in the cannabis industry in order to reduce disparities in the living conditions of marginalized communities and to combat the disproportionate impacts of the war on drugs in these communities.

Wonderbrett co-founders Brett Feldman (L) and Cameron Damwijk (R) with Snoop Dogg at Wonderbrett … [+] grand opening July 8, 2021 in Hollywood.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images



After official acceptance, Feldman, along with his childhood friend and Wonderbrett co-founder Cameron Damwijk, prepared for retail and partnered with Los Angeles restaurant and nightlife impresarios. , David Judaken and Mark Tung. In 2017 Judaken and Tung formed Walnut LLC, a large-scale growing company in Long Beach and when Feldman and Damwijk were looking for a growing partner, they officially joined forces as collective co-owners.

They wanted something local. We had a meeting of the spirits and we vibrated with each other. I found Brett and Cameron to be particularly different from many other practitioners, Judaken shared. Industry recognized [Wonderbrett] like what was certainly the first flower brand in California to put itself in a branded box that was on the market before legalization. Brett was the go-to for many artists on the record and became a superhero in those circles, which is how the brand name was originally conceived.

With the flagship already exceeding expectations according to Judaken, they are seeing the sales numbers that other stores take a year to two years to develop take a tour of the wonderful weed world of Wonderbrett.

Wonderbrett, 314 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, California, wonderbrettstore.com

The existing vaulted dormers were refined as part of the Wonderbrett construction.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



Three skylights are part of the ancient history of this building. We refined them during construction and they work surprisingly well at saturating the floor with natural light. We don’t even need to turn the [regular] the lights come on until early evening which is pretty amazing. Our offices are also located upstairs in an 800 square foot mezzanine that overlooks the entire store. They literally got to look at the sales floor and see how our staff behave and how customers interact with the products versus video surveillance. David Judaken, Co-Owner, Wonderbrett

The main design mission of the Wonderbrett team was to provide a heartwarming aesthetic.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



Our vision [for the store] was clean and chic to match the brand. We wanted a heartwarming aesthetic, and I think David did an amazing job [Judaken took the lead on the design project] with all the woods and natural light. It’s a place you don’t feel like in a rush to get in and out, and that’s what we wanted. I know, it’s against all the business strategies that other people ask, how do we get 1000 people a day into the store? but, I prefer that 400 people have a great experience and that it spreads by word of mouth. This is where our strength has always been. I never want anybody to walk into this store and say, man I had to wait 20 minutes and [the staff] didn’t know what they were talking about. It’s just embarrassing if I hear something like that. I take it so personally, I read every comment … I know I shouldn’t … seeing what the haters say isn’t healthy. Brett Feldman, Co-Owner, Wonderbrett

Wonderbrett cannabis is best known for its rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles and rigor. … [+] cultivation techniques.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



I’ve spent over half of my life collecting genetics to share with the world and building a team to create Wonderbrett. I was trying to show the masses what good cannabis looks like and not just turn it into brick weed and put a mark on it. We’ve been so immersed in this culture for so many years that we know what we’re supposed to do from day one. What worked then still works today. It’s funny because the more we get there are people who catch up with us and say to themselves, Oh, I just heard about [Wonderbrett] last month. And they think because we succeed [according to Headset, Wonderbrett has generated more than $37 million in sales since adult-use cannabis was legalized in California in 2017] and we have a nice package that we are these types of business. No. We’ve all survived the ups and downs for two decades and that’s how we got here. Our cannabis speaks for itself. Brett Feldman, Co-Owner, Wonderbrett

A Wonderbrett partner brand display featuring Papa & Barkley, Mary’s Medicinals, Plant Wise, ABX and … [+] Care by design.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



We are obviously focused on our own brand, but we need other brands to be successful. We have an extremely careful selection that fits into our store, we cannot have all Wonderbrett products. It’s not a smart model to say, oh, this is the Louis Vuitton store and all we sell is Louis Vuitton. I really don’t think the cannabis market has matured to this level, but I think it takes another five or even 10 years to get there. Brett Feldman, Co-Owner, Wonderbrett

Conceptualized by Wonderbrett co-owner David Judaken, design details include massive wood beams and … [+] Indian hand-hammered metal fixtures.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



Everything is built from natural materials because I think it communicates the nature of the plant and most importantly, it creates comfort for our client. I also like the juxtaposition of the old and the new. The entire store features contemporary details, but that’s measured against those massive old hand-hewn beams and hand-hammered metal Indian light fixtures with Edison bulbs. We expected our oak floors to feel historic, we weren’t looking to create a pristine environment. And our antique Persian carpet gives [the space] a feeling of permanence that has always been there. David Judaken, Co-Owner, Wonderbrett

Wonderbrett Strawberry Bliss.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



When it comes to the flower, we just love growing new genetics, finding new genetics and bringing them to market. So we’ve built a great stable of genetics with all of these unique fruit and gas based terpenes, and hybrid ones with more complex terpenes all based on flavor. Everything we’re looking for starts with flavor and smokability, and then we try to increase the THC levels as much as possible, which is very important right now. All of our new flavors like Strawberry Bliss, Pineapple OG and Beyond Blueberry, we’ve dropped them off in small batches and are very unique and recognizable when you smoke them. Brett Feldman, Co-Owner, Wonderbrett

Wonderbrett Flower Wall includes offerings from Lowell Herb Co. and Glass House Farms in Smarty … [+] Plants and Dime Bag alongside his own.

Courtesy of Wonderbrett



We wanted to include things in the opposite that I have personally found to be an eyesore at other dispensaries as part of the design. Generally, the marketing of [outside] brands is a PAD (patient appreciation day) space. Too often you see a fair mark [go into a cannabis retailer] with a table and a tablecloth and they make a kind of poster on a stand to promote their products. So we have deliberately built stations, or I call them boutiques in shops that are an integral part of our store. Each space has customizable LED screens behind them, so we can easily rotate the brands we work with while providing a showcase for their products. This is just one part of our goal to create a very bright and accessible space with great overall energy. David Judaken, Co-Owner, Wonderbrett