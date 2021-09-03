Entertainment
R. Kelly accuser says he kept his gun nearby while berating her | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) One of R. Kelly’s accusers said on Wednesday he kept a gun by his side as he berated her as a prelude to forcing her to give him a blowjob at a Los Angeles music studio .
“He had a gun so I wasn’t going to get out of line,” the witness said of the 2018 episode during the R&B singer’s sex trafficking trial in New York City.
Later that day, the jury also heard brief testimony from a pastor who secretly married Kelly and aspiring music artist Aaliyah when she was 15. He publicly described for the first time how they wore matching “jogging suits,” each with a pant leg pulled up for a 10-minute ceremony at a Chicago-area hotel.
The previous witness said that when she spotted Kelly with a gun, he asked, “How many men did you see naked?” He also asked her to act “horny like a puppy” whenever she saw him, adding, “I still have a lot to teach you.”
She testified the last time she saw Kelly in a hotel suite in New York City, she resisted having sex with him. She said he responded by warning her not to challenge him, saying, “I’m a f-ing legend.”
Kelly’s alleged bullying tactics were all part of an abusive sex relationship that began when the woman was 19 and left her with herpes, she said. After she filed police reports and sued him for failing to disclose an STD, he and his supporters threatened to post nude photos and other compromising material about him if she persisted in his allegations, she declared.
The woman testified using only her first name to protect her privacy.
Pastor Nathan Edmond testified that he was recruited to marry Kelly and Aaliyah in 1994 as a favor for a friend after he was shown a marriage license claiming she was 18. He said he didn’t recognize the groom or the bride, who was wearing her hair down to her face.
“I didn’t know he was someone special,” Edmond said.
Prosecutors said Kelly wanted to use the marriage, which was later called off, to protect herself from criminal charges relating to sex with a minor and to prevent her from testifying against him.
Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton, worked with Kelly, who wrote and produced her 1994 debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number”. She died in a plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22.
Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations he had preyed on victims during a 30-year career. His lawyers have portrayed his accusers as groupies who lie about their relationship with him.
The lawsuit so far have featured a steady stream of accusers claiming Kelly started sexually degrading them while they were still teenagers. They said he used his fame to lure them into an island world where he watched their every move and distributed kinky punishments, spanking them and isolating them in hotel rooms if they broke a vow to never tell anyone about him.
Kelly’s personal physician also testified, claiming that he had treated her for herpes for several years.
The trial is taking place under coronavirus precautions limiting the press and the public to overflowing courtrooms with video streams. This made it difficult to discern the reactions of Kelly, who has been jailed since his federal indictment was announced in 2019.
