“King Richard” Review – The Hollywood Reporter





World premiere of Telluride by Reinaldo Marcus Green, king richard, is an unusual image from a large studio these days. Although Warner Bros. has directed other inspiring sports films including the Sandra Bullock drama The blind side, this new movie has nuances and complexities more likely to be found in the independent versions. While he’s certainly sold to highlight Will Smith’s Oscar-nominated performance, the actor creates a more ambiguous protagonist than we’d expect to see in what might have been a stereotypical tale of the triumph of an black family. Richard Williams is the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who led his two daughters to unprecedented success on the tennis court as a single-minded coach. While Richard isn’t quite the demonic stage parent we’ve seen in movies like Gypsy (coincidentally, another version of Warner Bros.), he shares some qualities with the obsessive Mama Rose, who has poured her own frustrations into the lives of her children. Gypsy finally ended on a positive note, and this film too, but what is intriguing is that he wants to make us uncomfortable in his portrayal of a man motivated as much by his own disappointments as by love. of his children. Zach Baylin’s screenplay honors these nuances. king richard The bottom line

Not quite a grand slam, but a winning family drama.

The story centers around the early hits of Venus Williams, with Serena more in the background. And with the two sisters still at the top of their game after nearly 30 years in the limelight, the film should exert an undeniable fascination with audiences. It’s far from a perfect film, but it appeals, thanks to the strong subject matter and crisp characterizations and performances. We are introduced to Smith’s Richard Williams as a determined, controlling man who fights for recognition from his two young daughters, something he wants for himself as much as for them. Williams speaks repeatedly of his own humiliations as a black man who grew up in the South at a time when the Ku Klux Klan remained a threat. Now living with his wife and five daughters in Compton, Calif., He wears a visible chip on his shoulder as he fights for success for his children. An opening montage of Williams battling the skepticism of the haughty establishment of white tennis is rich in humor, but with an undercurrent of sad hopelessness that is always apparent. Smith plays some of his best roles in these opening scenes, which mix Richard’s frustration, lingering resentment, and genuine love for his family. While Smith’s outstanding performance dominates the film, he’s not the whole show. Aunjanue Ellis also shines as a sane mother of daughters, who has the strength to challenge her husband when he gets carried away by his ego trip. Hers isn’t as flashy a role as Smith’s, but she balances it out with understated warmth and wisdom. Jon Bernthal is also excellent as a wise Venus trainer; he brings humor and a believable blend of exasperation and resignation to his frustrating battles with Williams, whom he almost invariably loses. As Venus, Saniyya Sidney plays with courage and tenderness, but sometimes fades into the background. The film is well constructed, but it is also repetitive and too long. It sometimes feels like replaying Richard’s conflicts with the patronizing white tennis establishment. And despite its length, some elements are treated superficially, like Richard’s battles with criminal elements in his community of Compton. The film builds on Venus entering professional tennis at age 14, and her championship fight doesn’t end stereotypically. (It is good to remember that the first Rocky the movie ended with Rocky Balboa losing his fight and yet winning on a deeper level.) king richard adheres to some sports film formulas, but it’s more memorable when it plays against expectations.

