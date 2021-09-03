Kristen Stewart in Princess Diana Biopic ‘Spencer’: Movie Review

Any movie in which a woman who left an indelible mark on late 20th century popular culture finds solace in the ghost of Anne Boleyn is unlikely to be your grandparents’ Princess Diana biopic. The daring original by Pablo Larraín and screenwriter Steven Knight Spencer focuses on a three-day Christmas weekend at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in the early ’90s, when the mock marriage of Diana to Prince Charles had become unbearable. Presented as “a fable of a true tragedy”, it is a speculative study of a woman in extremis, interpreted by an incandescent Kristen Stewart.

Chilean director Larraín’s captivating English debut in 2016, Jackie, aimed her objective of emotional penetration on Jacqueline Kennedy in shock at the assassination of her husband. While it has a similar raw intimacy, his new film, by contrast, examines another woman in the public eye as she faces the inevitability of a worsening crisis, anticipating the harsh outburst of ‘a projector that has already burned it down several times.

Spencer The bottom line

A cracked portrait of a hard-won liberation.



Stewart’s Diana has been on the verge of hysteria from the start. She’s edgy, brittle, often abrasively defensive and yet deeply vulnerable in a film that puts her in a psychological wringer with undertones of outright horror. We are a long way from the more decent treatment of Netflix The crown, which portrays the painful outcome of Diana and Charles’ marriage in season four in tones of steadfast sympathy for the stranger caught in the cold of a royal PR nightmare.

Knight’s script certainly doesn’t lack compassion for the tragic figure at the center of the maelstrom. But the writer and director also makes plenty of bold choices that put her at bay – as Diana herself describes in the film, like an insect under a microscope with its wings torn off. Not everyone’s Neon / Topic Studios release on November 5 will be for everyone, although the cult’s undying cultivation around the Princess of Wales – and the curiosity to see Stewart throwing herself without a safety net in a role for which she is is far from an obvious choice – will make it a must-have for many.

Taking Diana’s maiden name as the title makes sense given that the Sandringham House weekend brings her back to the same estate where she spent her childhood, in a nearby house. The arc of Spencer follows her struggle with the decision to stay and endure the agony of imprisonment in an artificial world that has proven inhospitable to her, or to rush for freedom and reclaim her autonomy, taking her children with she.

The talented French DP Claire Mathon, known for her exceptional collaborations with Céline Sciamma, as well as for visually distinctive works such as Atlantic and Stranger by the lake, opens with a simple stroke of thick frost on the ground, an obvious but appropriate metaphor for the welcome that awaits Diana. After skipping her driver and security team in London, she arrives solo in a convertible top-top, but not before getting lost on the country roads. The first words we hear from her are “Where the hell am I?” She muttered as she thought about a map. The stunned silence as she walks into a motorway restaurant to ask for directions indicates that British audiences perceive her as a fairytale figure, not quite real.

The regimented protocols of the Royal Holiday Weekend have already been established in the sweeping of home and grounds security and the military precision with which lavish catering supplies are delivered. Even before meeting friendly chef Darren (Sean Harris) on the road, Diana is well aware that her delay will displease the family, whose Christmas traditions, though more than once referred to as “a bit of fun” , are rigid. But she refuses to take her time, stopping to remove her father’s battered old coat from a scarecrow on the property.

Major Alistair Gregory (Timothy Spall, excellent as always) watches Diana’s every move with hawk eyes and a scowl. The prune-faced squire was recruited from the Queen Mother’s staff as an added precaution against press intrusions, in light of unflattering reports of infidelities and tensions in Charles and Diana’s marriage .

For a considerable time, it appears that Diana’s only direct conversation will be with servants, including her beloved personal assistant Maggie (Sally Hawkins) and Darren, but also with less reliable allies and her young sons, William (Jack Nielen) and Harry (Freddie Spry). The boys’ complaints about being cold in the underheated house are one of the many instances where Knight hits the metaphors a little too hard. But the time spent with her sons is Diana’s only joy.

She ends up speaking with Charles (Jack Farthing) – first in a pithy sotto voce table exchange, then in a heated argument with the couple at either end of a pool table – and the Queen (Stella Gonet), who remains impenetrable when Diana tries to soften him with a compliment. Otherwise, it’s strictly curtsies and silence. The remaining royals, spanning four generations, are a blurry, disapproving enemy camp seen in Diana’s peripheral vision.

From the start, Stewart plays Diana as a messy, free-spirited outlier in an environment of suffocating order. There is a rebellion behind his refusal to show up on time for ritual afternoon sandwich appointments, Christmas Eve dinner, or unwrapping gifts, even when a restless William reminds him of the taboo to sit after your grandmother. But beneath the rebellion hides a heartbreaking trauma, manifested in his bulimia, self-harm, paranoia, and a resistance that oscillates between crippling fear and contempt.

She comes to believe that a biography at her bedside, Anne Boleyn: Life and Death of a Martyr, was planted there by Major Gregory to light it with gas. The same goes for Charles’ Christmas present of a spectacular beaded choker, identical to the one he gave to his mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles (Emma Darwall-Smith) – called only “she” and seen once, scrutinizing Diana from a safe. distance after the church service on Christmas morning, with what looks like pity.

While some will undoubtedly reject Spencer as a sinister psychodrama, the portrayal of the royal family as a sinister corporate body, ready to inflict injury and take down any intruders that tarnish their brand image is frightening.

More than once, Diana remembers that everything that is said in the house is heard, everything that is done is seen. After being repeatedly reprimanded for neglecting to close her bedroom curtains while undressing, risking being photographed by the paparazzi, Diana returns and finds they have been sewn up. Worried that she might crack, Maggie tells her of the royal family, “They can’t change. You need to change. But even Maggie’s loyalty is called into question until a wonderful momentary reprieve scene near the end, imbued with tremendous warmth from Stewart and the precious Hawkins, as well as humor touched with melancholy.

The likely-eyebrow-raising footage shows Diana walking across the field in her glamorous white Christmas gown, fitted with wire cutters and a pair of wellington boots, into the boarded up house where she was raised, now shabby and crawling with rats. It would be a bizarre interlude even without the ghostly encounters, but it shows that Diana is still on some intimate level the naive young girl she was when she entered into the marriage contract. A dreamlike montage that comes later reaffirms this, while also representing his desire to be free.

Larraín and Knight are careful not to strip the characters around Diana of all humanity, even if it’s just a remorseful look in Farthing’s Charles’s eyes, or a sad personal memory shared by the Major Gregory before returning to the formality of all business. And the staff’s affection for her, embodied in the thoughtful words of Darren and Maggie on several occasions, suggests why Diana became known as the “People’s Princess,” gaining a popularity that perhaps angered members of the House. the most distant royal family. But it’s truly a heartbreaking portrait of a lonely woman, aware that her options for mental health are running out.

As such, it rests on Stewart’s shoulders, and she engages in the film’s somewhat bonkers excesses as well as its moments of delicate enlightenment. The hair and makeup team did a remarkable job modifying their appearance to suit the subject matter, even though this is a film in which the essence of the characters is more important than the likeness of the actors. with them. But Stewart’s finely detailed work on accent and manners is impeccable. The camera loves it, and it has rarely been more magnetic or more fragile.

Stewart, of course, knows a thing or two about being relentlessly – and often harshly – scrutinized as a suddenly famous young woman; this ability to identify perhaps informs his characterization in his most fascinating performance since Personal buyer.

Flaunting effortless chic in Jacqueline Durran’s costumes – modeled after Diana’s classic looks, some of which, it must be said, are turning kitsch – she is clearly a different species compared to the starchy crowd determined to rule her each. of his movements. Its isolation invites tender feelings, even the most disturbed.

The fact that she is told, “Just be beautiful”, like it’s her job, only adds to the pathos. She is treated like a porcelain doll, her preselected wardrobe arranged on a shelf and labeled for each occasion. Even a minor deviation from this dress schedule is considered a disturbing rule violation.

Sometimes Knight’s dialogue gets on the nose, especially when Diana objects to William being taken away by his father on a pheasant shoot, ignoring his wish that he wasn’t exposed to guns. “Beautiful but not very bright,” she says with bitter self-irony of game birds after learning that they are bred for sport and that those that are not slaughtered are usually run over. An even more awkward moment ensues, when she talks to a pheasant who has wandered up to the garden steps: “Come on, fly away, before it’s too late.” But Stewart even sells those awkward missteps.

The music of Jonny Greenwood (who contributed an evocative score for another film premiering in Venice, Jane Campion’s The power of the dog), is as invigorating and risky as anything else in Larraín’s film, moving early from melodic piano and string themes to jarring freeform jazz or oppressive pipe organ passages in the as Diana’s self-confidence falters. And Mathon’s camera work is lovely, constantly in motion, sliding behind and encircling a subject that bristles from constant surveillance.

Everything does not fall into Spencer, and I’ve often wondered if the film was so determined to go against convention that it would alienate its audience. But it tells a painful story that we all think we know in a new and truly disturbing light – that of a tortured woman trapped under glass and in a state of alarm, seeking her emancipation and, like Anne Boleyn, trying to keep a cool head. .