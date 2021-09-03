Rod Roddenberry found Star Trek William Shatner ‘SNL’ Skit “Demeaning” – The Hollywood Reporter

The son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry didn’t see the humor when William Shatner told Trekkies to “have a life” while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 1986.

In the infamous skit, Shatner plays a version of himself at a Star Trek convention where die-hard costumed fans ask in-depth questions about Captain James T. Kirk and the episodes. “Get a life, do you want people,” an exasperated Shatner said in the middle of the ribs. “To cry out loud, it’s just a TV show. I mean, look at you. Look at the way you are dressed. You have turned a pleasant little job that I did like a lark for a few years into a colossal waste of time.

In an interview to celebrate 55 years of the beloved franchise this month (the series premiered on NBC on September 8, 1966), Rod Roddenberry, producer of several Star Trek projects and sons of the legendary sci-fi franchise creator, said The Hollywood Journalist that while some found the moment hilarious, he found it surprising and, to a certain extent, petty.

“I never really enjoyed this skit because I think it was humiliating for the fans,” Roddenberry said. THR. “I think it was disrespectful, especially for a character who was a smart, open-minded leader.”

Although now in vogue with enormous mainstream popularity, comic book and sci-fi comics were once easy targets for nerds (a term now worn as a badge of honor). So Shatner uses SNL mocking and perhaps even further ostracizing the group was disheartening, says Roddenberry, add, “But I do not condemn it in any case. It is Saturday Night Live, and everything is fun.

Young Roddenberry doesn’t know what his father thought of the moment, explaining, “Dad passed away when I was 17. I was an immature young child who didn’t have those kinds of conversations with him.”

It was the fans who made the creator’s son a fan of Star Trek with their inspirational stories, he says admiring how special the band is for the family. “They were my introduction to Star Trek. They were the ones who came to me and said: ‘Star Trek inspired me. And because of Star Trek, today I am a teacher, a doctor, whatever it may be, and I owe it to Star Trek. ‘ At the time I was watching Knight Rider – and Knight Rider didn’t do it for me.

Of course, in the decades that followed, Shatner embraced fandom with open arms, going so far as to write a book in 1999 called To have a Life!, who has recounted favorably his experiences with fans and conventions. He then directed in 2012 a documentary of the same title, which deepens the deep meaning of conventions and Star Trek fandom. For years, Shatner has appeared at several conventions per year spread across the country and the world.

Roddenberry notes that his father “went through a lot of difficulties with Star Trek,”With the original series from the 1960s lasting only three seasons and the first film in 1979 not being as big as expected. But the creator loved to see fans at conventions.

“He didn’t go to much, but he would go up on stage and fold his arms and scan the room with a smirk on his face, nod his head and say, ‘Yeah. Exactly as I expected. ‘ Says Roddenberry. “He really enjoyed the fans. The show was in syndication in the 1970s. And it was like-minded young people in the days of the Vietnam War and social injustice who were okay with its future. Thus, he always gave them the credit for having brought Star Trek back.”

A 4K UHD collection of the top four Star Trek movie theater – Star Trek: The Movie (theatrical edition), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (theatrical and staging editions), Star Trek III: Finding Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Return Trip – will be released by Paramount on September 7th.