



With a title that is sure to be confusing, Official competition premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 4 – in official competition for the coveted Golden Lion. The comedy, directed by Argentines Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, stars Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz as movie star and director who team up to fulfill a billionaire’s dream of producing an award-winning film. Banderas’ first time in official competition in Venice came in 1999 with his directorial debut, Crazy in Alabama, with his ex-wife, Melanie Griffith. (The couple met on the set of the 1995 wacky comedy two a lot and married the following year; they divorced in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.) Based on the 1993 novel by Mark Childress, the 1999 comedy-drama was set against the civil rights movement in 1965 and follows the escape of a mother of seven into a bad marriage and a dead end existence. Griffith plays the mother, Lucille, who at the beginning of the film poisons her abusive husband, beheads him and carries his head in a Tupperware container. The film also features Meat Loaf as a redneck sheriff who pokes fun at black protesters demanding to use a “white only” public pool. Hollywood journalist loved the film, calling it in its review a “winning entertainment in large part because of the lively, insightful and often whimsical approach of the first-time director” and praising Griffith for “going to town in one of his best roles in years “. “ But despite a handful of other positive reviews, reviewers generally found the set difficult to swallow. After the screening in Venice, the audience responded “with an equal measure of hissing and hissing”, THR reported on September 10, 1999. The film, budgeted at $ 15 million ($ 25 million today), only grossed $ 2 million for Columbia Pictures ($ 3 million today) and set Griffith shortlisted for a Worst Actress Razzie (which she lost to Heather Donahue for The Blair Witch Project). This story first appeared in Hollywood journalistThe daily issue for September 3 at the Venice International Film Festival.

