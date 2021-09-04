Read THR Day 3 Digital Daily – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist released its third and final digital daily issue of the Venice Film Festival, which features how the festival has found new ways to party amid COVID-era restrictions and security concerns, a conversation with the screenwriter -Egyptian director Mohamed Diab on board Moon knight Marvel series and discussion with the creative team behind Spencer on how the film offers a new take on the late Princess Diana, among other things. To party or not to party The army of Hollywood executives, independent filmmakers, film distributors and ordinary fans who descend on the world’s oldest film festival this week see Venice as a chance, after months of lockdown, cinemas closed and endless Zoom meetings, to celebrate the return of cinema. And for Venice, as with similar A-list festivals such as Cannes (held last month), Telluride and Toronto (both starting next week), celebration means parties. But while glamorous flicks and head-turning celebrities are sure to be in Venice – Timothée Chalamet, Penelópe Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Damon and Kirsten Stewart are a small sample of the paparazzi bait expected to hit the Lido this year – COVID era restrictions and security concerns mean the festival’s party scene is changing. The packed, sweaty, dancing rashes until five in the morning on the beach are out; intimate dinners for the actors and the team are waiting for you. THR details how the festival found new ways to party amid the pandemic. “Thank goodness I hit the jackpot! ” Coming from Marvel Studios and landing on Disney + next year, Moon knight sees Oscar Isaac begin his superhero skills as Marc Spencer, a former marine turned mercenary who uses his multiple personalities to fight crime. Also starring Ethan Hawke, the show is part of Phase Four of the MCU and, like Eternals, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Ms. Marvel, propels another comic book character into the fray. Moon knightIt also pushes Mohamed Diab, the Egyptian writer-director known for his hard-hitting dramas, into uncharted territory, marking not only his English debut but also his first major contact with Hollywood. As the series’ lead director (he directs four of the six episodes) and executive producer, Diab also becomes the first Middle Eastern filmmaker to receive the keys to a major Marvel project. In a discussion with THR, Diab talks about working on the Marvel series. Spencer: The film has “no good or bad” Portraying Princess Diana onscreen is a potentially precarious path for any filmmaker. Just take a look at the 2013 biographical drama Diane and the beatings he received – particularly in the UK, where it has been described by one critic as ‘car accident cinema’ – to see the possible pitfalls. A tactic adopted by Steven Knight, the prolific British screenwriter who wrote Pablo Larraín’s screenplay for Bowing Venice Spencer, which stars Stewart as the iconic late royal – still a hot topic in the British press for nearly a quarter of a century since her death – was simply not to watch. The creative team behind the movie chat with THR why they chose to focus on a memorable weekend to form an intimate portrait of the late Princess Diana. Click here to download THR’s Venice Day 3 Digital Daily. Click here To download THR‘s Venice Day 2 Digital Daily. Click here To download THR‘s Venice Day 1 Digital Daily.

