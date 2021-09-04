Tech mogul David Sacks moves to $ 23.2 million Hollywood Hills mansion





Although he has long been primarily based in the Bay Area of ​​Northern California, David Sacks has experienced a real estate tear coast-to-coast over the past two years. His expensive trip to real estate took him to Silicon Valley where he recently sold a $ 22 million domain to famous business mogul Bill McDermott and Florida, where he lost $ 17 million earlier this year a brand new mansion in Miami Beach. And the South African native also put the finishing touches on a multi-year renovation of his San Francisco mansion, located on so-called Billionaires Row. The two-plot estate, one of the largest in the city, was last valued at over $ 44 million. Now Sacks turns his attention to Los Angeles. For the past 20 years he had owned a home here, a modern estate nestled deep in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Acquired in 2002 for $ 3.4 million, this house is famous for his lead role in Pulp Fiction. Crime lord Marsellus Wallace and his wife Mia Wallace (Ving Rhames and Uma Thurman, respectively) owned the opulent property in the film. But it’s a safe bet that the Pulp Fiction house will hit the market soon, as records reveal that the founder of Yammer bought a $ 23.2 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, well above the iconic Los Angeles Sunset Strip. The ultra-visible property stands out from its peers thanks to its highly unusual roofline, which is made up of three distinct volumes, all with steep gables that appear to be woven together in a neat row, connected by their dark metal roofs. Whether you love or hate gables and there are probably a lot of people on either side of this room, the place certainly stands out and will elicit a strong reaction. And that’s infinitely dramatic, what the developers wanted. Described in the list as an irreplaceable modern farmhouse, the nearly an acre property sits in a hidden cul-de-sac just off main street Sunset Plaza, with the house at the end of a long gated driveway. . The property was last sold in 2015 for $ 13.5 million at Woodbridge Group, a now defunct Ponzi scheme managed by Robert shapiro (He is currently in jail, serving a 25-year sentence.) Woodbridge demolished the original house, and the new construction was completed last year and sold to Sacks on behalf of the Woodbridges bankruptcy proceedings by VCollection of views, a leading developer of luxury homes in Los Angeles. The story continues More from DIRT

