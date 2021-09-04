“The Rescue” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood superhero and disaster films pale in comparison to the thrill of the new documentary directed by husband-and-wife team Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Telling the story of the heroic efforts of an international rescue team to rescue the members of a teenage football team and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, The rescue keeps you on the edge of your seat for every minute, even if you already know the outcome. The documentary, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, proves to be even more compelling than the duo’s acclaimed efforts Meru and the Oscar winner Free solo.

The rescue tells the story of the multi-week mission in 2018 that fascinated the world after 12 boys, ages 11-16, of the Wild Boars football team and their 25-year-old coach found themselves trapped deep in the sea. Kilometer-long Tham Luang Nang Non Cave in northern Thailand on a post-workout recreational excursion. Sudden heavy rains had flooded parts of the cave, trapping them deep inside, and their situation seemed dire.

The Thai Navy SEALs attempted to retrieve the boys, but lacked the training and equipment to be successful. On the advice of British expatriate Vern Unsworth, who lived in the area and was known as “the mad foreign speleologist”, the government contacted cave divers from around the world to join the operation.

Enter Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, two unassuming middle-aged Brits who have spent much of their lives in extreme sports. The two men, along with other international experts, traveled to Thailand to provide their expertise. On their first cave adventure, Stanton and Volanthen found four pump workers who weren’t even known to be trapped. When they tried to pull them out, the novice divers panicked and nearly drowned. And they only had to travel underwater for a few minutes, when the trapped boys were about two and a half hours away.

The documentary adds an emotional texture to the narrative, without diluting the narrative momentum, by providing in-depth interviews with the two men, as well as other volunteers, who provide insight into their passion for cave diving. Besides the expected bromides (‘the purest adventure you can have’), the British both say they were bad at team sports and were frequently bullied in school. “‘Don’t play well with other people’ is the phrase you’re looking for,” Volanthen jokes.

After eight days, several volunteers were ready to give up, bracing for the possibility that they weren’t going to save the children but rather collect their corpses. But they kept trying, and two days later they miraculously found the group, all alive and in a very good mood. The images of the divers meeting the trapped boys, their young faces beaming with exultation and hope, are extraordinary.

Finding them, it turns out, was the easy part. How to get them out of the submerged cave alive seemed like a logistical impossibility. If adult males were barely able to move underwater for a few minutes, how would teenagers survive a trip of several hours? The conditions were so dangerous that a volunteer, a former Thai Navy SEAL, died from dangerously low oxygen levels in the unsubmerged parts of the cave. Meanwhile, more monsoon rains threatened to hit the area, which would have flooded the cave entirely.

How the rescue was ultimately carried out won’t be revealed here, assuming you may not be familiar with the story or have forgotten how it happened. Suffice it to say that the method employed would have seemed quite implausible, even in The Poseidon adventure.

The filmmakers – superbly incorporating a combination of stunning (mostly unseen) archival footage, dramatic reenactments, and key character interviews – present the poignant story in a gripping way, uplifted by welcome doses of biting humor from the incredibly courageous volunteers. The film gives a vital human dimension to a story you have probably only encountered on the TV news. By the time it reaches its moving conclusion, you will be overwhelmed with emotion.