Egyptian Helmer Mohamed Diab on Marvel’s “Moon Knight” Series – The Hollywood Reporter

“Thank goodness I hit the jackpot! Mohamed Diab said, talking enthusiastically about the big budget miniseries he has been shooting for six months in Budapest.

Coming from Marvel Studios and landing on Disney + next year, Moon knight sees Oscar Isaac begin his superhero skills as Marc Spector, a former marine turned mercenary who uses his multiple personalities to fight crime. Also starring Ethan Hawke, the show is part of Phase Four of the MCU and, like Eternals, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Ms. Marvel, propels another comic book character into the fray.

Moon knightIt also pushes Diab, the Egyptian writer-director known for his hard-hitting dramas, into uncharted territory, marking not only his English debut but also his first major contact with Hollywood. As the series’ lead director (he directs four of the six episodes) and executive producer, Diab also becomes the first Middle Eastern filmmaker to receive the keys to a major Marvel project.

“Certainly, when you see this, you won’t recognize that I’m running it,” he said. “But I’m so proud of it. I always like to take on a new challenge.

Once the Moon knight filming ends in Hungary in about a month, Diab will travel to Atlanta to complete the series. But before all that, he makes a little detour to Venice, where his Palestinian drama Amira – shot in 2019 ahead of Marvel’s life-changing call – has its world premiere on September 3.

It was, however, a whole different story in 2017.

Making a name for himself as a writer in 2007 The island, one of the highest grossing Egyptian films of all time, followed three years later by his directorial debut, Cairo 678, Diab reached new heights in 2016 when he opened Un Certain Regard in Cannes with Shock.

Set during the 2013 Egyptian Revolution and featuring a story that takes place entirely in the back of a police van as deadly protests rage outside, the film has received wide acclaim around the world ( including Tom Hanks, no less) for his efforts to humanize all sides of the conflict.

But after the success, his deeply sensitive topic would lead to a coordinated pushback in Egypt against the film and the filmmaker, who would be accused of being a spy and supporter of terrorism, the Muslim Brotherhood and Zionism – all on national television. .

This situation at the end of 2016 coincided with the growing ambition of Diab and his wife writer-producer, Sarah Goher, collaborator of all his projects (both replaced by CAA), to extend their skills in filmmaking and production. storytelling outside of Egypt. So they took a chance and moved to the United States, settling in Michigan, where he already had family and could cut costs – “the move was expensive,” he says.

Diab is filming the mini-series adaptation of the ‘Moon Knight’ comic book in Budapest for Marvel.

wonder

Now focusing on the US market, Diab and Goher wrote a few sci-fi scripts – “both international but at the same time say something about us and our culture,” he says – which they sold, a at Blumhouse, the other at Thunder Road. But it still proved difficult to get the wheels moving enough to make a living.

“For three years, every week it was ‘OK, next week we shoot’,” he says. “And your money is attached to it. So every week was: next week, next week, next week. And then the pandemic struck, and all the doors closed. “

But just when all American options seemed to have evaporated, “out of the blue” Marvel got in touch, inviting him to apply for Moon knight, which was announced by Kevin Feige in August 2019 at the D23 Expo among a wide array of major MCU reveals. Diab and Gohar therefore seized this unique opportunity and gave it all they could, by lowering their heads and offering a 200-page pitch.

“Honestly, it was a good pitch. By the time we finished it, I told Sarah that if we didn’t get this job, something was wrong, ”he says.

But they got the job, with Diab officially joining the Marvel family in October 2020.

“It was a great experience – I’m learning a lot,” he says. “I like things more about my independent films, and I like things about the big machine. I can’t compare Marvel to anything else, but it’s a great machine. These guys are geniuses.

Well outside this machine, Amira, bowing in the Orizzonti section of Venice, was a feature film developed and shot in 2019 as a “passion project” that Diab had envisioned with Gohar to “relaunch our careers” while the hope was starting to fade.

“We always said we had to have a backup plan, and that was it,” he says. “But to be honest, this is such a special project, I would have done it for free.”

The film follows Amira, 17, a young Palestinian who has spent her life believing she was conceived using smuggled sperm from her father who was imprisoned in an Israeli prison, a method of artificial insemination used in the occupied territories since. decades. But when the father is revealed to be infertile, Amira’s world is turned upside down as she searches for the truth in a story that explores deep social divisions and xenophobia.

“We wanted to ask what the life of people born this way looks like and what the life of wives looks like in these situations,” says Diab. “As an Arab, the Palestinian cause is something big for me, but as with Shock, I wanted it to cover larger themes. So when Sarah and I came up with the plot, we really wanted people to ask, is it nature or education? Who are you?”

Diab’s drama “Amira” will premiere in Venice on September 4th.

Venice Film Festival

Along with a phenomenal performance topping the list from Palestinian-Jordanian newcomer Tara Abboud (who has already been recruited for Rebel, the next project of Bad boys for life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah), Amira stars a significant portion of Palestinian royalty, including Ali Suliman (Heaven now), Waleed Zuaiter (Omar) and Saleh Bakri (Remaining time).

Diab credits double Oscar-nominated director Hany Abu-Assad (Heaven now, Omar) for helping attract these big names, having turned to his “dear friend and mentor” for help when he started working on his first feature film outside of Egypt (which actually was filmed in Jordan). Abu-Assad and his filmmaker wife, Amira Diab, liked the idea so much that they became producers.

“Hany’s name on any project means it’s a good project,” says Mohamed Diab. “He’s like one of the godfathers.

Diab says there were elements of Amira that helped him get the Moon knight concert, while at the same time there are certainly major aspects of his independent cinema that will find a place in the Marvel series.

“My films are tough, serious and about big subjects, and I strongly believe that Moon knight it’s going to be like that – it’s going to be entertainment but also heavy, ”he said. “At the same time, we’re so creative with the jokes and with the action. As I keep saying to my wife: I can’t believe I’m funny in another language!

This story first appeared in the daily issue of The Hollywood Reporter on September 3 at the Venice International Film Festival.