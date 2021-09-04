Canada Drag Race Winner Bollywood Stars Perform at Free Festival





Bollywood stars and the Canada Drag Race Season 1 winner are part of a huge lineup at a free online festival coming up next week #BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD is the largest South Asian festival in Canada and offers free family entertainment and concerts from September 6-11. #BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD is a party where everyone is welcome, ”Festival general manager Vikas Kohli said in a statement. “This year, Indians, Pakistanis, Guyanese, Jamaicans and people from all walks of life are cooking up good times for you. “ “We have Bollywood dance that meets the Backstreet Boys, we have Chutney meets a marching band, we have crafts for the kids, we have dance lessons for the seniors. Sign up to our Monster Haul for free offers, exclusive invites, and to support local businesses while singing and dancing with us. The virtual festivities begin with Family Fun September 6-9 with an interactive #BollywoodMonster KidZone presented by Tim Hortons. Daily at 4 p.m. EST on Facebook Live, viewers of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops as well as senior-friendly segments. Host Dilshad Burman will also lead the Family Fun Ask Me Anything sessions with special guests each day from the KidZone. The #BollywoodMonster concerts will take place on September 10 and 11 at 6 p.m. EST. Tune Facebook Live for thrilling performances by Raftaar (Dhaakad in movie Dangal), Javed Ali (Kun Faya Kun in movie Rockstar), Harshdeep Kaur (Dilbaro in movie Raazi), special Bollywood x Caribbean original acts, and more. Priyanka, crowned winner of 2020 Canada Drag Race Season 1, will also perform during the concerts. Viewers of the virtual concerts will have access behind the scenes with the #BollywoodMonster Concert AMA offered by OLG. #BollywoodMonster Mashup When: September 6 to 9 (Family Fun), September 10 to 11 (Concerts), 2021

Time: 4 p.m. (Family Fun), 6 p.m. (Concerts)

Or: Virtual enabled Facebook Live

Cost: To free

