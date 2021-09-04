“I don’t know how you got the prize when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan …”





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are two of Bollywood’s most accomplished actresses. The two actresses are beautiful, talented and proud holders of the title “Miss World”. While the two are seen as from a different era, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has once been mad at Priyanka for winning an award. In 2009, during the IFFA award, the desi girl won the award for best actress for her performance in fashion. Aishwarya was too nominated in the same category for her role in Jodha Akbar, which was directed by Gowariker. However, Priyanka won the award and it was not well received by the filmmaker. Soon after, Ashutosh Gowariker took to the stage to accept the award for best director for Jodha Akbar. As reported by IBTimes, the filmmaker raised the issue on stage by saying, “Priyanka, I love you, but I don’t know how you got the Best Actress award when Aishwarya was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar. ” His remark took everyone by surprise. The filmmaker even mentioned how veteran actress Jaya Bachchan (who is also Aishwarya’s mother-in-law) also questioned Priyanka Chopra Jonas winning the award which was to be won by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Later, in an attempt to dilute the situation, the filmmaker said, “Maybe it’s because you work so hard and it’s natural.” Ashutosh Gowariker’s shocking comments made a lot of noise. Many were of the opinion that the filmmaker had unnecessarily implicated Jaya Bachchan in the affair. The seasoned actress then made it clear that she actually wanted him to raise the issue. During a conversation with IANS, she said, “First of all, it is assumed that Ashutosh unnecessarily mentioned my name regarding Aishwarya’s omission from the awards. The point is, I suggested that he bring it up on stage at the IIFA. We were discussing why Aishwarya did not receive any awards for Jodha Akbar and I suggested to Ashutosh to raise the issue. So when he mentioned my name, he wasn’t doing anything wrong. The veteran actress also said she had no qualms about Priyanka Chopra Jonas winning the Best Actress award at the IFA, but wondered why Aishwarya’s performance was ignored. Actress White Tiger, on the other hand, has not made any statement regarding the controversy. Must read: Family Man Fame Priyamani joins Shah Rukh Khan for Atlees Next in Pune? No more surprises to reveal! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

