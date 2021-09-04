Book review: ‘Scripting Bollywood’ by Anubha Yadav – Loisirs News

Juhi Chaturvedi says she reads the dialogues aloud while writing them: My staff sometimes come to my room to check if everything is okay. Shama Zaidi reads big novels in a non-linear way I decide how much I want to read and I read in stages and think that a web series can be experienced in the same way. Sooni Taraporevala decided to direct the film of his script Little Zizou because she wanted to maintain her eccentricity. The structure of the script is like a petticoat, says Shibani Bathija. Without it, you won’t get the form you need. The sari will fall off right away. The late Kalpana Lajmi says she finds depictions of romance in the films of dry Gulzar and Shyam Benegal, and that there is more ras in a woman’s gaze.

Small details like these observations, back-stories, personal fantasies constitute the beating heart of this collection of interviews with 14 women screenwriters. They give Bollywood script fluid and unpredictable quality.

This book is a response to two levels of invisibilization: the concealment of a contribution of writers to cinema; and the more specific neglect of women writers over the decades. Topics include veterans like Zaidi and Sai Paranjpye as well as younger writers like Chaturvedi and Devika Bhagat who work in the exciting new worlds of independent films and web series. All sorts of cinematic idioms are contained here: from the parallel to the commercial, from overtly progressive films to those labeled as problematic because of their politics.

Yadav becomes invisible in a sense by presenting the conversations in the format indicated, we only get the voices of the subjects, creating a muffled, intimate, flow of consciousness effect. Some writers talk a little more about crafts or routines, others focus on formative experiences or influences. Relations with directors Urmi Juvekars works with Dibakar Banerjee, for example, or Honey Iranis with Yash Chopra or Bathijas with Karan Joharare discussed in terms of conflict or cooperation. Some consider being a woman to be the center of their experience, others less so.

There are different perspectives on the female gaze in screenwriting and on the challenges of different periods in the history of cinema: there is Kamna Chandra who tells how she wrote Prem Rog for Raj Kapoor, who made some changes to fit a more mainstream movie; and then there is the daughter of Chandras Tanuja, decades later, writing in the era of multiplexes or for independent American producers.

Importantly, before moving on to the main interviews, Yadav provides some context on some of the women who played key roles as producers, directors, screenwriters, or sometimes all at once in the early years of Hindi speaking film – figures like Fatma Begum, Ratan Bai, and Jaddan Bai, whose screenwriting contributions have barely been noted in historical records. It’s also a reminder of the value of the current book and, hopefully, others that will follow as a chronicle of undervalued cinemas creators.