Entertainment
Karmagraphy brings Bollywood dancing to the Miller Outdoor Theater
Asia Society presents Karmagraphy at the Miller Outdoor Theater at 8 p.m. Friday.
Photo: S. Natarajan
The Miller Outdoor Theater kicks off Labor Day weekend Friday with a Bollywood dance performance by Karmagraphy, a Los Angeles-based dance company with Houston roots.
“Electrifying India: A Night with Karmagraphy” is this year’s presentation of Asia Society Texas annual showcase at Hermann Park. Canadian singer Abby V was also scheduled to perform, but had to step down due to concerns about the COVID-19 resurgence.
For Karmagraphy founder Kavita Rao, the performance is a kind of homecoming – even if the new mother has to run the show through Zoom. Rao attended Kinkaid High School in Piney Point Village, where she participated in choreography competitions annually and ran the school’s arts club.
She credits her time there as the foundation of her career as a choreographer.
“They really gave me the opportunity to explore choreography from an early age,” said Rao. “I often come back to Houston to teach. My parents have lived here for 25 years… I always call it home.
Friday’s showcase will feature selections from Rao’s production “Aaja”, with eight Karmagraphy dancers coming from Los Angeles for the event. Dancers from the Movement Performing Arts Studio in Port Neches will also be on hand to perform.
Bollywood dance, inspired by the Indian film industry that bears its name, is an elaborate performance characterized by three pillars: expression, energy and joy, said Rao. These principles stem from the origins of the art form in cinema – where actors have to perform “with so much energy that it transcends the goal” – and are crucial for the translation of dance on stage, a. she declared.
Stephanie Todd-Wong, director of communications and audience engagement at Asia Society Texas, expects these features to be fully on display Friday night.
“It’s bright, exciting and energetic, and it’s a good fit for the Miller crowd,” Todd-Wong said. “It’ll be that real activity punch, and then you can come home and say you’ve finished your Labor Day weekend on a high.”
Playing Karmagraphy on a stage like the Miller Outdoor Theater is a boon for Houston, and not just for residents of South Asian descent, said Sheetal Badi, executive director of the Indo-American Society. Because the theater is free and open-air, people who probably haven’t been exposed to Bollywood dancing will have the chance to engage in something new.
“With paid events, people usually only come if they are already familiar with the genre. These events [at Miller Outdoor Theatre] giving everyone the opportunity to experience something that makes them want to know more, ”said Badi.
The place is also special for Rao, who has performed there with Karmagraphy several times in the past.
“It’s such a magical place because you’re under the stars and you can see people sitting high up on that lawn. The whole experience of being outside under the stars is a great way to experience dance, and bringing a cultural style to Houston is so awesome, ”said Rao.
“Houston is already a melting pot as a city. There’s a huge Indian population here, and the arts in Houston are fantastic and a good job of representing different people, but in a place like Miller it’s a little more accessible because it’s free, so it’s free. is really available to everyone and anyone, ”said Rao.
“Electrifying India” will start at 8 p.m. on Friday and will run for about an hour. Tickets for the Miller Outdoor Theater seats can be found here, although they are not necessary for participants watching from the hill.
The event will also be online streaming.
Sources
2/ https://preview.houstonchronicle.com/dance/karmagraphy-bringing-bollywood-dance-to-miller-16433402
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]