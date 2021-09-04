Karmagraphy brings Bollywood dancing to the Miller Outdoor Theater

Asia Society presents Karmagraphy at the Miller Outdoor Theater at 8 p.m. Friday. Photo: S. Natarajan

The Miller Outdoor Theater kicks off Labor Day weekend Friday with a Bollywood dance performance by Karmagraphy, a Los Angeles-based dance company with Houston roots.

“Electrifying India: A Night with Karmagraphy” is this year’s presentation of Asia Society Texas annual showcase at Hermann Park. Canadian singer Abby V was also scheduled to perform, but had to step down due to concerns about the COVID-19 resurgence.

For Karmagraphy founder Kavita Rao, the performance is a kind of homecoming – even if the new mother has to run the show through Zoom. Rao attended Kinkaid High School in Piney Point Village, where she participated in choreography competitions annually and ran the school’s arts club.

She credits her time there as the foundation of her career as a choreographer.

“They really gave me the opportunity to explore choreography from an early age,” said Rao. “I often come back to Houston to teach. My parents have lived here for 25 years… I always call it home.

Friday’s showcase will feature selections from Rao’s production “Aaja”, with eight Karmagraphy dancers coming from Los Angeles for the event. Dancers from the Movement Performing Arts Studio in Port Neches will also be on hand to perform.

Bollywood dance, inspired by the Indian film industry that bears its name, is an elaborate performance characterized by three pillars: expression, energy and joy, said Rao. These principles stem from the origins of the art form in cinema – where actors have to perform “with so much energy that it transcends the goal” – and are crucial for the translation of dance on stage, a. she declared.

Stephanie Todd-Wong, director of communications and audience engagement at Asia Society Texas, expects these features to be fully on display Friday night.

“It’s bright, exciting and energetic, and it’s a good fit for the Miller crowd,” Todd-Wong said. “It’ll be that real activity punch, and then you can come home and say you’ve finished your Labor Day weekend on a high.”

Playing Karmagraphy on a stage like the Miller Outdoor Theater is a boon for Houston, and not just for residents of South Asian descent, said Sheetal Badi, executive director of the Indo-American Society. Because the theater is free and open-air, people who probably haven’t been exposed to Bollywood dancing will have the chance to engage in something new.

“With paid events, people usually only come if they are already familiar with the genre. These events [at Miller Outdoor Theatre] giving everyone the opportunity to experience something that makes them want to know more, ”said Badi.

The place is also special for Rao, who has performed there with Karmagraphy several times in the past.

“It’s such a magical place because you’re under the stars and you can see people sitting high up on that lawn. The whole experience of being outside under the stars is a great way to experience dance, and bringing a cultural style to Houston is so awesome, ”said Rao.

“Houston is already a melting pot as a city. There’s a huge Indian population here, and the arts in Houston are fantastic and a good job of representing different people, but in a place like Miller it’s a little more accessible because it’s free, so it’s free. is really available to everyone and anyone, ”said Rao.

“Electrifying India” will start at 8 p.m. on Friday and will run for about an hour. Tickets for the Miller Outdoor Theater seats can be found here, although they are not necessary for participants watching from the hill.

The event will also be online streaming.









