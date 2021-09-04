When Dharmendra first saw Hema Malini and said to Shashi Kapoor: Kudi badi changi hai | Bollywood





Dharmendra and Hema Malini had known each other for nearly a decade before they tied the knot in 1980. The actor, who was already married to Prakash Kaur at the time, fell in love with Hema while working in several films together. However, did you know that the first time Dharmendra saw Hema, he thought she was pretty? Hema shared the anecdote in their 2017 biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl. The duo first met at the premiere of KA Abbas’ film Asmaan Mahal. I remember (producer and mentor) B Ananthaswami told my mom that I should start going to big movie premieres to gain visibility. I had just finished my first movie and had no idea what the firsts were. My mother made me drape a traditional Kanjeevaram sari, put on kaajal and wear a gajra. During the film’s interval, they called some of the artists and producers on stage for their comments, as they usually do at premieres. When I was called on stage I had to walk alone, and I remember being so shy, she recalls, as reported by The Quint. I had just finished my film with Raj Kapoor but the film had not yet been released. As I walked towards the stage, I heard Dharam-ji say to Shashi Kapoor in Punjabi, Kudi badi changi hai (The girl is quite pretty) but I chose to ignore him. Then they introduced me as Raj Kapoors Dream Girl. How nervous I was to share the stage with Dharam-ji and Shashi Kapoor! she added. Hema and Dharmendra first met in 1970 for their movie Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their on-screen couple became successful, and the duo starred in numerous films, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Raja Jani, Dream Girl, and Burning Train, among other films. They finally married in 1980, despite opposition from Hema’s parents. Also Read: Dharmendra Rejected For Love In Simla Facing Sadhana: “I Was Called For Screen Test To Be Her First Hero” Dharmendra had four children from his first marriage: sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. He welcomed two daughters, Esha and Ahana, with Hema.

