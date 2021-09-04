32 photos of our Bollywood celebrities from their modeling days

Connect with us

While some actors are born with a silver spoon, others have their share of challenges. There are a bunch of actors who started their careers with commercials and models before entering Garland City.

We’ve compiled a list of some celebrity photos from their modeling days that would take you back in time. Let’s go!

via GIPHY

1. Lara Dutta

Source: YOU
Source: The Storypedia

2. Sushmita Sen

Source: YOU
Source: Filmibeat

3. Arjun Rampal

Source: Zoom TV
Source: Instagram

4. Bipasha Basu

Source: Lokmat
Source: Lokmat

5. John Abraham

Source: India today
Source: Pinterest

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Source: India TV
Source: India TV

7. Sweet Soman

Source: HT
Source: IBN time

8. Neha Dhupia

Source: Fropky
Source: Twitter

9. Katrina Kaif

Source: India today
Source: India today

10. Priyanka Chopra

Source: Bollywood life
Source: Indian express

11. Deepika Padukone

Source: Filmibeat
Source: Desi Martini

12. Dino Morea

Source: RVCJ
Source: Facebook

13. Malaika Arora

Source: Laughing at the colors
Source: Laughing at the colors

14. Siddharth Malhotra

Source: Twitter
Source: Bollywood Mango

15. Anushka Sharma

Source: Desi Martini
Source: Desi Martini

16. R Madhavan

Source: Twitter

17. Mallika Sherawat

Source: YOU

How time flies !

