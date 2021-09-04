Sunny Leone becomes the first Bollywood actress to launch her own unique, hand-animated NFT collection of art: Bollywood News

Sunny Leone is set to become the first Bollywood actress to roll out her own NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), leading Indian actors to turn to digital assets. It can be noted that Leone is among the first Indian stars to venture there, along with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who also recently revealed his interest in NFT. International celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan have already ventured into NFT.

For the uninitiated, NFTs are unique digital native tokens, which are used to represent ownership of digital goods such as images, videos, texts, or songs. The ownership and trade of these digital goods can be tracked on public blockchains, which in turn brings the necessary authenticity.

Sunny will be deploying her NFTs – a collection of personal artwork that will be available on her website – sunnyleonenft.com. Explaining what prompted her to move, the actress says that I truly believe that crypto is the future of the world and that NFTs give me the opportunity to express myself with art and essentially be able to do each NFT has its own unique token, which is really exciting. Each of my NFTs will be 100% unique from each other and will have different levels of rarity. Do have rare NFTs, super rare NFTs, and even ultra rare NFTs. Each NFT can be used later in the future to unlock content and maybe even experiences with me.

It also marks Leones’ partnership with Mintdropz to launch its own NFT platform. Shedding light on her Mindtropz partnership, she adds, we innovated again by partnering with Mintdropz to launch our own NFT platform so that we can offer our fans a whole world like experience that goes to the – beyond simple NFTs, where my fans can use their NFT to unlock content and experiences with me. It is important to me that we create an NFT collection that lasts longer than a single version. Were building something much bigger. We work in partnership with Mintdropz because

it’s a creator-driven platform that will help us create blockchain experiences with NFTs and create my own world. With Mintdropz, we have our own NFT platform that will allow us to be able to connect with my audience and give them so many different experiences to engage with my audience that other platforms just can’t provide. “

Admitting that the decision to invest in NFT came from a place of creating something indelible, Leone says, I wanted to provide an experience where I can express myself with art and also be able to give my fans the ownership of this new crypto space which is really changing the way I can interact with my fans. It should be noted that Leone is one of the handful of Bollywood actors who are also protected by copyright.

With the Bachchans NFT auction only taking place in the first week of November, Leone has the industry first mover advantage to see the potential. Cryptos and NFTs are the future and I am proud to be able to bring the future to India and the rest of the world, make history and offer an NFT that my fans can own and even resell. What is most important to me is that we are creating the first NFT collection of a Bollywood star and that is exactly why we are so far going to make each piece of art completely original and unique for each person. who buys an NFT.

Not wanting to divulge on the collaborators or the number of artwork ready to be auctioned, the actress carefully revealed, We will announce closer to our release and we will announce it on our Discord channel. Right now, we’re focused on working with amazing artists from around the world to create a collection that will blow your mind with its nuances and details. Each NFT is animated by hand, from costumes to sets. You will be able to purchase our NFT directly from SunnyLeoneneft.com and all you need is Ethereum and a Metamask Wallet. Prepare your cryptos, they won’t be available for long!

