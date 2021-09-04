Neetu Singh Kapoor reveals why she retired from Bollywood at age 20





Through IANS MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Singh Kapoor revealed why she retired from Bollywood at a young age, on “The Kapil Sharma Show”. The mother-daughter duo of Neetu Singh Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be the special guests and they will reveal the extraordinary moments of their lives. In a frank conversation, when host Kapil asked Neetu about the maximum number of films she made between the 70s and 80s, she replied, “Yes, I did a maximum of films between 1973 and 1980. , around 70 to 80. I started at 5 and got married at 20, it was 15 years of long work experience. “ When Kapil asked Neetu if she wanted to make movies or a wedding first, the actress revealed, “I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar like when I walked out of my balcony he there were around 300? 400 people. standing and cheering baby Sonia. So being famous wasn’t a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and because of which it was a bit chaotic to manage both films and Rishi, so I gave up cinema. “ “Like I wanted to rest because I had worked for 15 years studying, shooting and more. So it was too hectic in those 15 years of struggle. I got married at 20 and later. in a year Riddhima was born that’s why we are friends “, she concluded. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

