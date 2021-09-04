Tollywood actor Debopriyo Mukherjee on REKKA and shares screen space with idol Pankaj Kapur in Lost

He has been receiving congratulatory messages since the web series started airing. Play the intense, mysterious undertaker, full of anguish, in the canvas Hoichoi by Srijit Mukherji Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni series, Debopriyo Mukherjee was overwhelmed by the praise addressed to him. A conversation with the actor, who also plays an important role in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s new film Lost ….

How are the returns of A TRUCK?

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and the amount of love and appreciation I have received is unprecedented in the context of my journey as an actor. On social media, calls, texts, reviews … I can’t begin to express how overwhelmed I feel by the love that Phalu has brought into my life from all sides. The very first review I read after the release said that I had done justice to my father’s (late Mrinal Mukherjee) legacy – I still can’t deal with it without choking on it. Phalu, like any character or performance we see on screen, belongs to a whole team of people. It might sound cliché, but it’s the truth.

How did things change for you after-A TRUCK?

On the one hand, I hope I was able to gain some faith and goodwill as an actor so that I get tested more frequently with difficult portrayals. This is my only aspiration. As far as adulation and compliments go, even though they do feel really good and to a certain extent they even feel accomplished, I think it’s all temporary. It might sound cynical, but it’s what I believe, that all successes and failures are temporary, especially nowadays with an unfathomable amount of content created and published daily. So for me the idea has always been and still is to keep a cool head, to keep working on my job and to keep pushing myself to do a good job.

What did you take away from the filming experience of A TRUCK?

There are quite a few. First, work for Srijitgiven means everyone is supposed to bring their A-game to the set every day. This sense of dedication, teamwork and discipline is extremely rewarding and it lasts long after the program ends. Second, turning something of this magnitude with the pandemic protocols in place was extremely difficult. Being part of the team that has taken on this challenge and tackled it in style is extremely satisfying.

Tell us about your character in A TRUCK? How did you prepare?

Phalu is a mysterious figure who acts as a catalyst for the greater scheme of things. As I’ll find out later, he’s also a popular character among fans of the original novel. Srijitda wanted him to be a character who has a strong and dominant presence, but at the same time, he also has his weak points and vulnerabilities that he mostly conceals very effectively. He is a man of very few words. To prepare for it, I relied solely on the script and the very lively and detailed brief that Srijitgiven had given me. The temptation to refer to the novel was there, but I decided not to do so for fear that it would add information to my sketch that would ultimately not be present in the script. From there, I went through my usual routine of creating the character in isolation with the information I had with me.

How did you work on body language and dialect?

Having the right body language was imperative. It must have been rustic, strong, and intimidating, but given how Phalu has evolved throughout history, it couldn’t have been set in stone. Phalu’s bow takes him through many life-changing events and there was a need for this to be reflected in his body language. For example, let’s take the first time audiences meet Phalu and the last time they see him on the show. In both cases, he interacts with Muskaan. There was a drastic change in behavior from first to last, it wasn’t a conscious decision or a goal when performing the scenes, it just happened organically.

Plus, little things like how Phalu uses the pickax or shovel were extremely important. His technique had to give the impression that they are not just tools for him, they are extensions of his own limbs. This comfort had to show itself. I heard about a major road reconstruction going on at Golf Gardens during my preparation time. I changed my morning run route so I could go watch the men at work. I realized that most workers who regularly have to swing heavy picks and shovels have terrible posture and struggle with injuries. Those who use proper technique and swing to their advantage stay in shape.

As for the dialect, as with everything else, it was guided by Srijitgiven too much. He wanted my accent to have a Bangladeshi vibe, but not as clearly as, say, Ator Ali who is of Bangladeshi descent. He wanted this little margin of ambiguity and guided me in that direction. Then, once Samir Kundu, who I also share the screen with on the show, came to help me with the dialect, all I had to do was follow his advice and that of my director.

What were the most difficult scenes to shoot?

There is a very important scene that takes place in the rain. We shot it on an extremely cold December night with the temperature steadily dropping. As soon as the rain machines kicked in and the water hit us, the body’s survival mechanisms took over and we started to shake. This experience made me wish I hadn’t been a teetotaler. Luckily the unit kept giving us hot milk with honey and blankets between shots, they really took care of us. The confrontation between Phalu and Ator was also difficult, although I’m sure it was a lot more taxing for Anirban than for me!

What was it like working with Srijit, Anirban Bhattacharya and Azmeri Haque Badhon?

Srijitgiven is extremely supportive of young talent. I have no words to express how grateful I am to him for confiding in Phalu. It’s an opportunity that actors across the country would give anything to get, and seeing him trust me gave me confidence. He is extremely specific about how he sees his characters and that also comes through in his instructions.

I have already worked three times with Anirban … Dhananjoy, Bhoomi Kanya and Ghawre Baire Aaj. I am always in awe of his profession. There is so much that we should and could learn from his methods. I feel Badhon’s work in A TRUCK speaks for itself. Badhon is also a gem of a person. Extremely down to earth and helpful. While filming together, she was constantly cheering me on and, I’m sure, her other co-actors as well. In fact, we had a long conversation on the last day of filming. I was amazed to learn how she fought fate for her share of happiness.

Who are you in the movie Lost?

He’s a character who plays a pivotal role in the events of the entire movie. Although I have worked on projects in Hindi before, this is the first time that I have played an important character like this. It’s a dream come true to be in Tonygiventhe movie of. Tonygiven is a very involved director. He plays what he wants and the best part is that he makes no effort to hide his happiness if his actor is able to deliver. It is extremely precise and just as generous.

I’ve idolized him (Pankaj Kapur) for as long as I can remember, and being in his presence felt surreal to me … Before our scene, I kind of gathered my guts and wished him good morning, he m ‘looked with that bright smile and said, hello beta. It made me feel at ease. Then we rehearsed the scenes and I watched in wonder how meticulous he is about every detail of his character.

What was it like sharing screen space with Pankaj Kapur?

I was a nervous wreck. I’ve idolized him for as long as I can remember, and being in his presence felt surreal to me. In fact, Yogesh Bhardwaj, who is also in the movie and became a close friend while filming, continues to poke fun at my shivering. Before our scene, I kind of gathered my guts and wished him a hello, he looked at me with that bright smile and said, “Hello beta.” It made me feel at ease. Then we rehearsed the scenes and I watched in wonder how meticulous he is in every detail of his character. After some take he looked at the reading on the monitor and said, “The kids did a good job, let them see the photo too.” At that point, I felt all the struggles, tribulations, rejections and disappointments of my acting journey fade away. Receiving a compliment like that from my idol, as I shoot for a movie directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, shot by the legendary Avik Mukhopadhyay … I still have to pinch myself to believe this actually happened.

For you, is this the best time to be an actor? Full of promises and possibilities …

Absoutely! Audiences in India and around the world have started to prefer performance over celebrity, as a result we are seeing more and more performance oriented films. A wide variety of subjects are finally explored, hence a need for capable and versatile actors. The division that once separated “stars” from “character actors” is eroding.