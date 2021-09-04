Entertainment
10 things you never knew about “Kin” and “Daredevil” actor Charlie Cox | Anglophenia
daredevil Star Charlie cox directs AMC + ‘s latest original series, Close, a gripping Irish gang drama set in the criminal bowels of Dublin. Also pay attention to Game Of Thrones alums Ciarn hinds and Aidan Gillen among the talented and mostly Irish cast.
Ahead of its premiere on Thursday, September 9, here are a few things you might not know about Cox, 38, an actor you might also recognize on TV. Boardwalk Empire and movies King of thieves and The theory of everything.
1. He is descended from Andrew Elliot, who was the last British Governor of New York before the American Revolution.
So, in a way, there’s a nice symmetry in the fact that Cox and his family now live in New York City.
2. He attended Sherborne School, a historic English boarding school dating back over 1,300 years.
Other “Old Shirburnians”, as the school’s alumni are known, include the Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, Cold game‘s Chris Martin, and Doctor Who Star Jon Pertwee.
3. Growing up, he wanted to be a professional football player.
“I was a big sports fan. I was a big football and rugby fan. I would do anything to play sports,” Cox told the San Antonio Current. “That’s all I thought about. It was kind of my big passion. It still is. On a Saturday or Sunday morning, I’ll always be in front of the TV watching my football teams play.”
4. While training at Bristol Old Vic Theater School, he broke the college’s “no audition” rule to try and play a role against Al Pacino.
Cox duly landed the role of Lorenzo opposite Pacino in the 2004 film adaptation of The merchant of Venice. “I remember getting really freaked out. I was supposed to have learned to play the recorder for the nursery class when I got the call from my agent telling me I had the part,” said Cox. The independent in 2008. “The next thing I knew was I was hanging out in Luxembourg with one of my idols. Deep down I knew I would never go back to Bristol. Go back to my class after that would have been completely weird. “
5. Anyway, he didn’t appreciate his experience in drama school.
“I thought I was terrible in drama school. There were many times I wanted the teachers to take me out of my misery and tell me to leave because the other 12 people in my class were so much better than me, ”he said. Metro in 2008. “I have now done a job that I am proud of, but I find it difficult to view my own work critically. much better and I learned a lot. I can see how far I’ve come. “
6. His wife, Samantha Thomas, is a television producer who also has Marvel credentials.
Thomas’ production credits include the Marvel series Agents of SHIELD and Jessica jones, as well as the upcoming UK remake of Call my agent!.
7. He appeared in the pilot episode of Downton abbey.
Cox played the Duke of Crowborough, a friend of the Crawley family who visits Downton Abbey with an ulterior motive. It is revealed during his stay that he once had a romantic encounter with junior footman Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier), a relationship that would have been illegal and very risky at the time.
8. His mother likes to give him bad reviews, but not in a mean way.
“I didn’t read the reviews last year,” Cox said The Guardian before daredevil season two. “I was very, very nervous when I was picked, there was a lot of ‘This guy doesn’t look good.’ But my mom finds these comments kind of funny and passes them on to me. Good for her. It makes me take it all less seriously.
9. His role in the 2011 Moby dick The miniseries was a real challenge as he got severe seasickness.
“I remember being sick for days and going to work,” Cox said. Ain’t that cool. “It would be hours of throwing up. You can’t see clearly. It doesn’t stop. It’s not like you have food poisoning. You keep getting sick. Eventually you’ll come out and feel better. However, you don’t feel any better until you get off the boat. It didn’t last all the time, because eventually you get used to it. I remember those early days thinking, “I do. gonna throw me off this ship. Everything is better than being on the boat. I’d rather swim in the water than on the boat. ‘”
10. And finally, he only discovered what “LMAO” means in 2018.
You can watch the adorable moment he learned the lingo here.
Did we miss anything funny or interesting about Charlie Cox?
