When revitalizing downtown, entertainment can be the driving force | Local News
Before patrons attend Christine Hurley & Friends Comedy Night on Saturday night at the Lakeport Opera House, you can be sure some will be having a drink or dinner at Fratellos or O Steaks & Seafood. Maybe others stopped by Chaos & Kindness to check it out, or they grabbed a cup of coffee from Aroma Joes to brighten them up for the performance.
The same will happen this fall and winter in Laconia at the Colonial Theater. People will come for a performance of Our Town or A Christmas Carol, and they will have a hot drink at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, a beer at Defiant Records & Craft Beer, or a bite to eat at Koung Sushi Mart.
This is how a complex and extensive entertainment industry works for a community. It doesn’t just make people happy for a few hours. It stimulates the economy of towns and villages that strive to develop sites and create more opportunities for tourism.
This engine is now heating up in the Lake District.
For the first time in 60 years, the renovated Lakeport Opera House welcomed more than 5,000 guests to 30 shows this summer, thanks to developer Scott Everett. Chaos & Kindness welcomed visitors to its flagship store in Laconia, offered a $ 10,000 cash prize on a New Hampshire-wide scavenger hunt, and launched the CAKE Theater in Veterans Square this year. And Spectacle Management has opened the doors of the renovated Colonial Theater Laconia, and a full list of shows is slated for spring.
These opportunities, combined with new restaurants and real estate, complete the core of what has been around for many decades at Weirs Beach, The Belknap Mill, and Winnipesaukee Playhouse, to name a few.
Laconia will soon be one of New Hampshire’s premier entertainment destinations, said Brandon Caron, director of strategy and business development for Spectacle Management, which manages the Colonial with the city of Laconia.
Tim-James Everett, director of the Opera House and brother of its owner / developer, Scott Everett of Paugus Properties, says: These feed off each other, create momentum, spur other companies to invest in Laconia and consumers. be excited to be here, which, of course, leads to the economic development of the city.
As they say, he adds, rising tides lift all boats.
This tide began to lift boats in the area in 1914, when James Jim Irwin got off a train at Weirs Beach with a trumpet case and a lot of common sense. By 1925, Irwin had transformed a concert in a group owned by Winnipesaukee Gardens, a popular dance hall in Weirs Beach during the Big Band era.
Irwin is credited with turning The Weirs into a vacation destination; together with Irwin Marine, the marina he founded and which has grown into a still family giant with several locations, he has helped put Laconia on the map for boat visitors.
Today, many other spirited developers are building on what Irwin started decades ago with innovative ideas, generous investments and, in some cases, long-standing ties to the region.
The Everett’s grew up in Gilford, and Justin Spencer of rock group Recycled Percussion and founder of Chaos & Kindness in downtown Lakeport, was born at Laconia Hospital, now known as Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Like other regions
Laconia was not the first in the game of redeveloping regions.
The rebirth of Merediths was led by Rusty McLear, a serial entrepreneur who moved to the area in 1971 and started his big business offering to take each position at a new hotel to learn the trade.
In 2019, after spending 36 years building, owning and operating hotels, restaurants and stores that changed the face of Meredith, McCear sold Hampshire Hospitality Holdings to TPG Hotels & Resorts of Rhode Island. The sale involved properties that were great regional attractions, including Church Landing, Inn at Mill Falls, Bay Point at Mill Falls, Chase House and Mill Falls Marketplace and had a combined appraisal of approximately $ 25 million.
At Concord, Steve Duprey, owner of the Duprey Companies, offering hospitality development and management, was a mover and a shaker. I started arguing in 1985 that Concord needed to modernize Main Street, says Duprey.
When the Capitol Center for the Arts was rejuvenated in the early 1990s, Duprey pleaded for Congressional credits. He then developed an office building across from the performance hall which became the headquarters of the League of NH Craftsmen, the New Hampshire Furniture Masters, the Grand Concord Chamber of Commerce and the administrative offices of Concord hospitals.
After developing the Smile and Love Your Neighbor buildings, which house the Gibsons bookstore, Duprey got heavily involved in securing grants and led Concord through a major project to make the downtown area more welcoming to visitors. .
Trees have been planted. Historical signs were hung. Lighting has been improved. Colorful flags and banners fluttered, and Duprey said, although he was biased, he believes the project has had fabulous results.
People love our downtown area. It has become the main gathering place in Concord, he said. Many more renovations have taken place. Market-priced homes in the city center have been added, with more to come. There is a lot going on. More people. More economic activity, and we just want to continue to capitalize on it.
Building on it in Laconia
Brandon Caron of Spectacle Management said he has seen tangible economic growth and a sharp increase in confidence in the region’s future development opportunities since the announcement of the Colonial restoration.
He highlighted recent residential real estate investments and new small businesses including Defiant Records & Craft Beer in the Colonial Block, Trillium Farm to Table, Koung Sushi Mart, and Piedmont Print & Frame. Wayfarer Roasters has also grown and businesses such as Fresh Takes Deli have moved to Laconia.
A number of local businesses and traders were also employed during the renovation, Caron said. As the load of colonial events increases and the downtown business district expands, Laconia’s economy and dynamism will also increase.
The diverse schedule of events will reintroduce local residents to the bustling downtown business district and be a driving force for tourists across the region, he added, noting that Spectacle is also creating jobs and hiring residents. local.
While Spectacle Management and the Everett’s feel the relief of the first seasons of performance that exceeded their expectations, they are also hard at work planning the next step.
After leveling the decrepit storefronts on Elm Street this spring, Scott Everett is working on building five to 10 ground-floor storefronts on the same footprint, with about a dozen condos or apartments across- above. He can’t commit to an open date yet because of all the moving parts of construction and the national supply chain now, but construction is active and pushing as hard as it can get, he says.
It is also not free to announce the names of the stores that will host the new development. They will be upscale, diverse, and create a lot of foot traffic and general activity in Lakeport, Everett said.
Over the winter, Everett expects to announce plans for a building that adjoins the Elm Street project. The momentum moves, and like a snowball rolling down a hill, only picks up speed from here, he says.
Additionally, during the winter, when the Opera House is closed, the Everetts will be making improvements to the venue as they prepare to kick off programming for the spring and summer of 2022.
Merediths McLear said the redevelopment work in Laconia and Lakeport is changing the life of the community. This is a very big step forward for their future, he said, noting that there are projects being discussed that he cannot yet talk about that have the potential to be just as important. .
Duprey, of Concord, said he believes Laconia’s executives and developers are on the right track.
It’s a good start. It’s a constant effort, he says. By now, many communities will do a project and take a step back and say: We are done. You can not do this. You have to constantly update and upgrade.
Duprey adds that not all ideas or innovations will work. There will be ideas that will fail. And a few opponents. I keep telling people, it’s not the New Hampshire way. Well, keep trying things, and if that doesn’t work, try something else. It takes persistence and conversations. It made a huge difference in the livability of Concordit, attracting people to live in Concord. We still have a lot of work to do, but well get there, and Laconia can too.
