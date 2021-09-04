Norry Block Party will have food, entertainment, drinks | New

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Norry Block party on Sunday will be the place to be in the valley, according to Noelle Long, president of 17857.org.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with a 5 km trip to King Street Park, then move to Block 200 Front Street for food, drink, entertainment, crafts, games and activities for the kids. children. Four companies, including main sponsor Pineknotter Brewing Company, will serve alcoholic beverages under special approval from the Northumberland Borough Council.

“Everyone will be there,” Long said. “It will be a ton of fun for the community with all the proceeds going to the Borough’s 250th anniversary party next June.”

The street will be blocked at King, Front and Queen streets. The borough council voted earlier this year to allow open containers for the event.

“It’s a family event,” she said. “I was looking forward to having an event available for the community so they could go out and enjoy the food, drinks, music and activities, while hoping to raise funds for our 250th anniversary. last year and a half lost in fundraising because of COVID. “

Participants can register for 5K online or on the morning of the event at the King Street Park Lookout. The event begins at 9:30 a.m., will make two loops through the city and return to King Street Park. Once runners cross the finish line, they will receive a Pineknotter Brewing breakfast beer and donut. The registration fee is $ 25, Long said.

The block party will then start at 11 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. with artisans and vendors in the parking lot behind Pineknotter Brewing and a kids’ area with free games and activities.

The Ann Kerstetter Band will play from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Light Up The Moon will play from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cass and the Bailout Crew will play from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kinsey will play from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be a dedication of the Hometown Hero banner at 2:30 p.m.

The Kids Zone will include a balloon artist from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm; make-up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. spin art from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a Glow Dance Party from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The area will also be open all day with games like bowling, checkers, Connect Four and tic tac toe soccer.

Food vendors include Goode Food, Troutman’s, No. 1 Fire Company, Big Mambo’s, On a Roll, Townside Garden Cafe, Da Big Dogs, Pappy’s Kettle Corn, and Grindstone Coffee. Get Lit Cigars will also have a stand.

Pineknotter Brewing will offer 11 draft beers, including one brewed especially for the block party. Big Spring Spirits, Whispering Oak Vineyard, and Dalvino Wine Company will also serve drinks. Block 200 Front Street will be designated as a drinking zone, but anyone who purchases drinks must have a wristband to show they are 21 years of age and over.

All entertainment and activities for children are free, but food and drinks must be purchased. There’s also a 50/50 design and clothes for sale, Long said.

There are 28 sponsors including Pineknotter Brewing Company and Groninger Insurance Company as primary sponsors. The concept of the block party was brought to 17857.org by Pineknotter.

“Pineknotter Brewing was instrumental in shaping the idea,” Long said. “We have been working together ever since to bring this project to fruition.”

Derek Fisher, co-owner of Pineknotter Brewery, said one of the company’s goals is to help improve the downtown area and create events that people can attend.

“We want people to have a place to go,” he said.

They launch the American Lager Block Party.

“This is our very first lager and we finished on time,” he said. “It’s a great, easy-drinking beer for a day out. People have been asking for a lager for some time and we’re excited to present it.”