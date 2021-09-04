French actor Vincent Lindon wins lottery with Titane in Cannes, another world in Venice

Thanks in part to his work with authors Benoit Jacquot, Claire Denis and Stéphane Briz, Vincent lindon had long since become something of a habit of the festival world, a solid and reliable element on the international circuit. But even with over two decades of red carpet experience, nothing could really prepare the French actor for what he cheekily calls this year’s grand slam.

It’s crazy and weird and totally wild, says Lindon Variety, reflecting an ongoing festival tour that kicked off into high gear when he and his titanium director Julia Ducournau were called up for the Cannes closing ceremony to receive the Palme d’Or, and which will continue with the actor launching Brizs Another World in Venice and Thierry de Perettis Undercover in San Sebastian.

If that wasn’t enough, hell has hit the New York Film Festival, among other places, to show off the Palme d’Or, and if industry whispers are to be believed, the cycle will start all over again at the start of this year. 2022 if his next project Denis was selected in Berlin.

It was absolutely not calculated, he laughs. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined it.

Beyond the loyalty points that the actor could accumulate, this banner tour will have the additional effect of solidifying the status of the 62-year-old as one of the great stars of French cinema and given the relatively limited number of slots granted to Gallic productions in A-list. competitions as one of its most prominent industry ambassadors.

While this isn’t necessarily a position the actor ever imagined he would occupy, he relishes the opportunity to meet his audience on more neutral ground. I’m sick of those who know me too well, he explains. I can’t think too much about who I am, what I’m doing, or how I’m doing.

If I have strength, it’s a lack of self-awareness, Lindon continues. I couldn’t explain the way I worked, because even if I tried, just hearing myself speak would make me lose my balance. I would lose my ease.

And that uncontrolled naturalism that the actor calls his recklessness is precisely what inspired filmmakers like Briz, de Peretti and Ducournau to design their projects with Lindon in mind.

My characters are me, said Lindon, because who else can they be? They have my eyes, my mouth, my forehead, my voice, so it’s weird to differentiate what works and what doesn’t. When I eat in a movie, I do it as I would in real life; that’s why the filmmakers hired me!

For Another World, Lindons’ fifth outing with Briz, longtime collaborators sought to develop what has become their favorite approach, surrounding the lead man with a cast of non-professional actors in films that explore the tensions between labor and capital in a globalized system.

Here, Briz wanted to paint a more complete picture, says Lindon. The film is half about a man’s professional life and half about his personal life. This shows that two are inextricable. When things go wrong on one side that continues on the other; we see a man caught between his doubts and how it shapes his relationship with his wife and son.

As if to further test this permeable divide between reality and fiction, Briz chose actress Sandrine Kiberlain to play Lindon in the role of the future ex-wife, a casting choice that takes on additional resonance knowing that the two actors were indeed married to one another for many years. While the actor naturally prefers to keep his personal life off the table, the thematic preoccupations of his films cannot help but invite comparison.

Because Lindon’s international profile has grown, as has that of onscreen partner Kiberlain, whose feature debut, A Radiant Girl, premiered at Cannes earlier this summer, and the couple’s daughter, Suzanne Lindon, whose feature debut Spring Blossom was awarded the Cannes 2020 label and was one of the few French titles to play last year at the Toronto Film Festival.

And while the actor prefers to focus on his own career path, he can’t help but think of his family when he reflects on his recent fortune. My dad always told me that even if you had no chance of winning the lottery, you might as well buy a ticket, Lindon said.

If a million doesn’t win, there is always someone who does. This is exactly what happened.

