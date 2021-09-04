Outdoor events in Columbus to enjoy the weekend of September 3-6

The weather forecast for the holiday weekend is GORGEOUS .. so if you’re looking for things to do outside, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of ideas.

If you want to eat, and who isn’t? Then there is many festivals take place this weekend where you can enjoy a variety of fares including Greek cuisine at the Greek festival, sweet corn at the Millersport Sweet Corn Festival, roast beef at the West Jefferson Ox Roast, zucchini galore at the Obetz Zucchinifest and Caribbean food and drink at the Columbus Caribbean Festival.

And if getting back to nature is more to your liking, Metro Parks offer a variety of programs.

Music lovers also have a lot to enjoy. The Breakaway Music Festival takes place at Historic Crew Stadium and MojoFlo performs at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons.

Things to do:Rock, country, Celtic punk, blues, concerts galore in store for Columbus

So get out there and enjoy the long holiday weekend!

Caribbean party

Music will flow all day and night at the Columbus Caribbean Festival, featuring Trinidadian musicians Shurwayne Winchester and Mr. Pearly. Enjoy Caribbean food, drink, dancing, and fashion shows. On-site camping is available.

Columbus Caribbean Festival, Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on September 4 and 5; $ 20 per day, or $ 5 per day for those 17 and under. Masks recommended. Must sign waiver acknowledging risk of contracting COVID to enter. For more information visitwww.columbuscaribbeanfestival.com

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival

Take part in daily corn eating contests at the Millersport Sweet Corn Festival, leading up to a big championship event at 6:30 p.m. on September 4th. Those looking to add some exercise to all of that fiber can also enter a Hula-Hoop contest, which precedes the September 3 eating contest. Lower calorie options include a corn throwing contest, compact garden and tractor tug, and a big parade.

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival, 2718 Blacklick Road., Millersport; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sep 4; free entry, $ 10 parking; 740-467-3639,www.sweetcornfest.com

Obetz Zucchini

The Obetz Zucchinifest is known for its live performances, and this year is no exception. Supergroup Ezra Ray Hart will take the stage on September 4, followed by country stars Big & Rich on September 5. Those more interested in the culinary arts can try Zucchini and Blueberry Fried Bread, Schmidt’s Cream Puff stuffed with Vanilla and Zucchini Bread, or zucchini flavored soft ice cream with caramelized zucchini filling.

Obetz Zucchinifest, Forteresse Obetz, 2015 Recreational Trail, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 3; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5; noon to 6 p.m. Sept 6; free entry; 614-491-1080,www.obetzzucchinifest.com

Western Jefferson Roast Beef

The West Jefferson Ox Roast takes its meat seriously. Each year, 5,000 pounds of round roast is flavored with a secret blend of seasonings, wrapped in foil and roasted in a 140-foot-long pit for 12 hours before coming out to be assembled into sumptuous sandwiches. Visitors looking to whet their appetite can take part in the Ox Roast Bicycle Tour, with routes ranging from 33 to 100 miles. A host of other activities are also available.

West Jefferson Ox Roast, Garrette Park, downtown West Jefferson; noon to 10 p.m. on Sept 4 and 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept 6; free entry;www.westjeffoxroast.org.

More information and more festivals:Caribbean Festival, Millersport Sweet Corn Festival, many other events in Columbus

Greek feast

As in previous years, the Cathedral grounds at 555 N High St. will be filled with traditional Greek food, music and dancing. And with last year’s event canceled due to COVID-19, Kathy Pappas, chair of the pastry department, said customers can look forward to a family adventure.

“Every time you get us all together it’s like ‘My great Greek wedding,’ said Pappas, co-owner with her husband of Tommy’s Diner on West Broad Street. “It’s a lot of goodies and a fun time, so I can’t wait to be there.”

Things to do in Columbus:Columbus Greek Festival to bring back cultural traditions and cuisine to Short North

Kygo, Illenium among the Breakaway artists

Over a dozen bands will take the stage every day at the electronics-centric Breakaway Music Festival. Doors open at 4 p.m. on September 3 and 4 at Historic Crew Stadium on Interstate 71 near East Hudson Street. Headlining the show on Friday is Norwegian DJ and songwriter Kygo. American DJ and musician Illenium, whose most recent album is Fallen Embers, will end the festival on Saturday. Tickets cost $ 79.99 for a single day or $ 129.99 for a two-day pass. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, visit breakawayfestival.com

Columbus Commons concert finale

If you’re in the mood for music under the stars, head to Columbus Commons for the latest show in a series of free outdoor pop concerts. Neo-funk band MojoFlo, led by singer Amber Knicole, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on September 2 on John F. Wolfe streets in Columbus Commons, East Rich and South High. Food and drinks will be sold from 6 p.m. Parking is available at the Columbus Commons main garage, 55 E. Rich St., and the Columbus Commons underground garage, 191 S. 3rd St. For more information, visitwww.columbuscommons.org.

Vintage baseball in Ohio Village

Watch 1860s-style baseball at its best as more than 25 vintage baseball teams from across the country, including the Fillmore Fungi and Great Black Swamp Frogs, as well as Columbus’ own Ohio Village Muffins, battle it out for the Ohio Cup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 4 and 5 at Ohio Village, Interstate 71 and East 17th Avenue. Sports and games for children will take place at the same time in the village. Admission to the games is included in the entrance to the village, which is $ 13, or $ 11 for those 60 and over or students with ID; $ 7 for ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and under. Timed tickets are required. For more information call 1-800-686-6124 or visit ohiohistory.org.

Promote peace in many languages

Visit the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and decorate large-scale words that say peace and love in different languages ​​at the We the Peaceful Festival, which takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on September 4 at the Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. The free event, for which no reservations are made. is required, is sponsored by Creative Women of Color and the Conservatory. All areas of the conservatory will be open to visitors, including the exhibition Resilience in Nature: We are the roses that grew out of concrete, to which Creative Women of Color contributed. The William Bragg Project will provide music and four food trucks will be on site. For more information call 614-715-8000 or visit fpconservatory.org.

Things to do in Columbus:10 best bets for Columbus this weekend and beyond

Metropolitan park events

Get a head start on the weekends 7-8 p.m. Sept. 3 at Blacklick Woods, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg, where you’ll have the chance to toast (or blacken, whichever you prefer) marshmallows on a campfire and make s’mores.

The Blendon Butterfly Weekend takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 4-6 at the Nature Center in Blendon Woods, 4265 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Westerville. Enjoy daily puppet shows, crafts, games, butterfly hunts and daily butterfly releases.