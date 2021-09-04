9 questions with Tampa Bay actor Matthew McGee





TAMPA BAY, Florida Welcome to 9 Questions With, an exclusive feature of Spectrum Bay News 9 where we get to know some of the movers and shakers in the Bay Area better. It could be a politician, an artist, a first responder, a bartender just about anyone, really. This week’s topic is veteran actor, comedian and drag queen Matthew McGee, whose charismatic and caring presence is well known to audiences at theaters and nightclubs in the Bay Area. Is there someone you would like to answer 9 questions? Let us know! What would you like to know Spectrum Bay News 9 series spotlights notable members of the Tampa Bay community



Matthew McGee is famous for his gags and flirting



Check back every week for a new “9 questions with …” Are you from Tampa Bay? If not, where are you from? I was born in Augusta, GA (Home of The Masters and James Brown) and grew up in a small town called Washington, GA. I moved to Tampa Bay in 2001 from New York. How would you describe your job or claim fame? I think Creative Loafing once called me “the happiest comedic presence” and I was once called “Tampa Bay’s favorite clown in a dress” in another post that I missed. I think these are very cool! I am also in charge of communication at Free Fall Theater in St. Petersburg. Maybe I’m the hardest-working man and woman in show business. (You Photo Ninja) What’s your favorite restaurant in Tampa Bay? I like Hello Hello! I think my favorite dish on the menu is the caramel pie. Do you have a personal secret place in Tampa Bay and / or a hidden treasure? In Al López Park, there is a wooden bridge / trail that I always take the dogs to. It’s right in the middle of the woods and I really feel like I’m on the forest moon of Endor. I rarely see anyone else on it. What’s your favorite Tampa Bay tradition? I really love it when all the local theater companies announce their seasons in the fall. It’s so exciting! The 2021/2022 freeFall season will be announced very soon. People can visit the site and subscribe. What’s the one thing that a lot of people don’t know about you that you’re ready to share with us? I’m addicted to watching Japanese candy making videos, like this one. If you could change one thing about the Tampa Bay area or your particular community, what would it be? Better public transport! I work both sides of the bay and hate sitting in traffic for hours on end. Has the COVID resurgence changed your view of performance? Do you see a return to virtual or hybrid virtual / live events? I think so many cinemas have done what they can during the shutdown with varying degrees of success. While I’m worried about the variations, I think all theater companies in Tampa Bay will work very hard to continue to keep patrons, artists and staff safe while continuing to be innovative and inclusive. What is in the pipeline for you? i’m about to be in American sceneproduction of The People Downstairs premiered by local playwright Natalie Symons in September and playing Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express at Scenes in 2022. Already a busy year. It is also exciting to work with my Level Talent Group agents on film / television projects like The rewards of life on Amazon Prime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/news/2021/09/03/9-questions-with-tampa-bay-actor-matthew-mcgee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos