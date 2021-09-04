COVID-19 entertainment passports a ‘push’ for ‘complacent’ vaccine – Cranbrook Daily Townsman





British Columbia residents will know more after Labor Day weekend about COVID-19 vaccination cards due on September 13, but some details are emerging in what Columbia’s top doctor Briton says it is the latest strategy to get more people vaccinated. After bringing back masks for indoor public spaces and announcing a policy reversal to adopt proof of vaccination for restaurants, pubs, gyms and other recreational activities, Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry also imposed new home assembly restrictions in the Northern Health Region this week. With infections declining this spring, Tuesday, September 7 was to be the day British Columbia entered its ‘stage four’ reopening, but the unexpected August surge in the Delta variant left Henry with increased vaccine protection, the only strategy to prepare for fall and return to school. This includes over 100 walk-in clinics at community and business events to make vaccination practical. “I don’t think we’ve maximized the number of people willing to be vaccinated,” Henry said on September 2. “We changed our strategies. We had several different ways of trying to approach people. That’s one of the reasons we turned to the immunization card, it’s just another strategy to pushing people who have been complacent, and I think that’s a bit of a part of it in some of the northern areas, where we seem to have managed it and had very low COVID rates for a few weeks. ” British Columbia has its highest transmission of coronavirus in urban health regions of the interior and the Fraser, but the large and sparsely populated Northern Health Authority sees pockets of infection in Prince George and in communities along the Highway 16 to the west, where vaccination rates have increased more slowly than British Columbia’s Site C urban dams and pipeline camps have also experienced outbreaks this summer. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have confirmed they will explain the vaccination passport program on Tuesday, September 7, before it goes into effect the following Monday. Henry clarified that while proof of vaccination will be required for indoor sporting events, restaurants, pubs and other non-essential public spaces, it will not be required for fast food or take-out service. Henry noted that the use of masks was never required for shared areas of condominiums, which are private residences that set their own rules. The use of masks relates to public spaces in retail and service businesses, and not to offices and other spaces where customer access is by invitation only. @tomfletcherbc

