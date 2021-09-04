Peter Dinklage in ‘Cyrano’ is the best actor linked to Telluride





Peter Dinklage’s musical interpretation of the “Friends Zone” took center stage at the Telluride Film Festival for the world premiere of “Cyrano,” and a leading Oscar nominee for Best Actor appeared. emerge. The premiere began with an actor’s tribute to Dinklage, which highlighted notable performances such as his Emmy-winning role in HBO’s “Game of Thrones”. Once the film began, the crowd was delighted with the music, orchestrated by Aaron and Bryce Dessner, who also composed another Telluride feature this year, “C’mon C’mon”. The anticipation of Joe Wright’s vision for the off-Broadway musical was felt throughout the day by attendees. After turning down nearly 100 people due to spacing, “Cyrano” will likely remain a hot ticket throughout the weekend. Dinklage’s work is simply sublime, a performance that could earn him his first Oscar nomination. While musicals seem to have a huge time in the business (let’s continue this trend, Hollywood!), The combination of his mind-blowing career mixed with a fully realized portrayal of the famous character could push him to the forefront of awards talks. This type of cheering is no stranger to Dinklage. He became one of the most exciting actors in Tom McCarthy’s 2003 independent feature film “The Station Agent”, for which he received a SAG nomination for Best Actor. Since then he has won three Emmy Awards for Supporting Actor for portraying Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series “Game of Thrones”, in addition to winning a SAG ensemble award with the cast of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”. The adaptation of “Cyrano”, scripted by Erica Schmidt, wife of Dinklage for more than 15 years, is a reinterpretation of the timeless tale “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand. Rostand’s play has had many interpretations over the years. José Ferrer became the first Puerto Rican actor to win the Best Actor award for the 1950 Michael Gordon film. Exactly 40 years later, Gérard Depardieu was nominated for the French version by Jean-Paul Rappeneau. Now, just over 30 years later, Dinklage appears to be in a privileged position to join the elite club. In what one would expect from any play from Wright’s era, the production is littered with beautiful sets, lovingly framed cameras, and an ability to make the most of its talented actors. Haley Bennett’s angelic voice infuses Roxanne with a unique authenticity that we haven’t seen in other releases. One of the key decisions will be how she decides to campaign, as her performance straddles leadership and support. As Christian, Kelvin Harrison Jr. continues to prove he can’t do anything. Upon meeting her “Waves” co-star Taylor Russell, who attends Telluride with her friend Bennett, she was also wowed by her job. During an intimate dinner after the screening, Dinklage says people often misinterpret the character of Christian in the story. “They say he’s stupid, but he’s not. He’s inarticulate, ”which is a line in the film that perfectly describes his role in this world. As pure and good as it is, the supporting actor category might be on the table, but only if the Academy stumbles upon the 2012 musical “Les Miserables”. Seamus McGarvey’s cinematography is a staple of many Wright films, including his two nominated releases, “Atonement” and “Anna Karenina”. With some beautiful lighting and battle scenes shot on an active volcano, we should expect his work to be a talking point during the season. The same goes for the costumes by Massimo Cantini Parrini and the production and sets by Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer. Of course, a musical can also provide sound recognition, but that depends mainly on whether it is in the direction of hits like “Chicago” or “Dreamgirls” or also songs like “Into the Woods”.

