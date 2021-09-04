Actor-director Nadirshah appears in lower court in sexual assault case





Nadirshah had been questioned twice in this case by the police.

Malayalam actor and director Nadirshah appeared in a trial court in Kochi, Kerala, in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February 2017. Nadirshah appeared in the trial court around 11 a.m. on Thursday 3 September. Nadirshah is a close friend and confidant of actor Dileep who is the eight accused in this case. The special investigative team investigating the abduction and sexual assault of the actress in a moving vehicle in Kochi, had interrogates Nadirshah twice in the case. The prosecution case is that Dileep hired people to kidnap and assault the actor and wanted them to record footage of the act and hand it over to him. Nadirshah was first interrogated with Dileep for almost 13 hours in June 2017. Dileep was arrested following questioning. Nadirshah was grilled for the second time in September 2017. The High Court of Kerala in September 2017 had Express unhappy with the delay in concluding the case and asked Nadirshah to come to the police for questioning and cooperate with them. Prior to that, in September 2017, Nadirshah approached the court to ask for early bail. On August 10 of this year, Kavya Madhavan, wife of Dileep, had appeared before the court of first instance. The main defendant in the Sunilkumar case aka Pulsur Suni had told police that a memory card containing footage of the sexual assault was kept in the office of Lakshyah, an online clothing company run by Kavya Madhavan. The main allegation in the case is that Dileep was unhappy that the survivor in the case disclosed details of his extramarital affair to his first wife Manju Warrier, who is also a leading actor. The investigative team also interviewed Kavya Madhavan during the investigation of the case. Kavya Madhavan later became Dileep’s second wife. Malayalam actor assault: what Manju, Rimi and Kavya told police about Dileep

