Live music is back with a bang – The Cavalier Daily

Music is an integral part of life in Charlottesville, and the variety of concert halls in the city makes this message clear. As the city continues to reopen businesses closed due to the pandemic, live music comes to life, which is, of course, a very exciting prospect. For more information on notable concert halls and concert halls in the area, as well as upcoming artists and events, keep reading.

Jefferson Theater

Founded in 1912 as a center for the performing arts, the Jefferson Theater has been an extremely popular and beloved entertainment venue for over a century. Originally established as a theater for vaudeville, silent films, and other similar performances, the Jefferson Theater underwent a transformation in 2009 to make it the modernized venue it is today.

Currently, the theater hosts all kinds of artists, ranging from bluegrass to reggae to hip-hop. The Jefferson Theater is located in the historic Downtown Mall on East Main Street and is accessible by the free tram service. Make sure you bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to be allowed into the theater.

The Jefferson Theater will host a wide range of artists in the coming months. Some nationally renowned artists, such as Saint Motel and Bikini Kill, stop for a visit. Country artists like Muscadine Bloodline and Boy Named Banjo host events on site. Even some more eccentric artists, such as Puddles the Clown, have a place ready for them. Whatever type of shows you like, you can surely find something of interest at the Jefferson Theater.

Ting Pavilion

The Ting Pavilion, an outdoor venue, has been offering paid and free events to the Charlottesville community since 2005. In the past, the venue has hosted the popular Fridays After Five concert series, and this year is no exception. Operating for 33 seasons this year, the Ting Pavilion provided the Charlottesville community with regional band entertainment, with genres ranging from rock to salsa to blues.

The Ting Pavilion is located at the east end of the Downtown Mall, which is easily accessible on foot from other mall attractions. Food trucks are also often available on site, with menus including ice cream, Filipino cuisine, and other local vendors. Similar to the Jefferson Theater, be sure to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend shows at Ting Pavilion.

Some artists participating in the upcoming Fridays After Five series are The Skip Castro Band, Disco Risqu, and Sarah White & the New Band. Also keep an eye out for other performances including Indigo Girls, Melissa Etheridge, the Trey Anastasio Band and more!

John Paul Jones Arena

A true college arena and entertainment center created and named by alumnus Paul Tudor Jones II, the John Paul Jones Arena hosts a variety of activities to keep the college community engaged in local events. The arena provides space for basketball games, concerts, family shows and other shows. Interestingly enough, many great artists have welcomed their fans to the JPJ, such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Jay-Z. In addition, JPJ is conveniently located near the McCue Center with many parking lots nearby.

Right now, most of the upcoming events are sports related, like the beloved college basketball games, but there are several opportunities for live music between games. Dan + Shay arrive in early September, and Mannheim Steamroller and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra are also due to perform in December.

IX Arts Park

Born from the abandoned Frank IX & Sons textile factory, IX Art Park was revitalized and brought to light by Ludwig Kuttner and Brian Wimer to serve as Charlottesville’s major cultural center. In addition to hosting local artists and live music events, IX Art Park also produces events such as Farmers’ Markets, Dogfest, the Metamorphix Art Fair and many more. Its simple mission is to inspire and help individuals to embrace their creativity in any way possible. Everyone is welcome, from young children to college students and seniors.

The most notable live music event coming up soon is the Freefall Music and Arts Festival, which takes place on September 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. This year’s gig features performances from WTJU, Zuzus Hot 5, Susie and the Pistols and Good Dog Nigel and it’s sure to be a blast. Bearing in mind the security concerns of COVID-19, the festival will be an open-air, free event with plenty of social distancing opportunities. Enjoy!