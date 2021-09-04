Herc Holdings Acquires Toronto Area Entertainment Equipment Rental Business | Business





BONITA SPRINGS, Fla .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 3, 2021– Herc Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: HRI ), a leading North American equipment rental provider operating as Herc Rentals Inc., today announced the acquisition of Dwight Crane Ltd. and its US subsidiary, LRX LLC. Dwight Crane is an entertainment equipment rental company based in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, which also has operations in Los Angeles. The conditions were not disclosed. Dwight Crane is a full service equipment and lighting rental provider with over 40 years of experience serving Ontario’s film, event and commercial production community. The company’s rental fleet includes aerial work platforms and vehicles, lighting and racks, cranes and lighting trucks. With the acquisition of Dwight Crane, we continue to expand our entertainment-related rental portfolio, which also includes industry-leading brands such as Herc Entertainment Services, Cinelease and Cinelease Studios, said Larry Silber, President and CEO . Like our entertainment equipment rental business in North America, Dwight Crane has developed an unmatched reputation for quality and expertise while serving one of the largest entertainment markets in North America. Additionally, Dwight Crane brings cutting-edge technology that we look forward to bringing into our specialty entertainment rental network. With our entertainment-specific brands, our specialized ProSolutions rental equipment, and our full line of equipment and services, Herc Rentals remains well positioned as a premier partner for film, television and entertainment production companies. live events in North America. Dwight Cranes’ long-standing ties to Ontario entertainment customers and industry-leading LRX-branded lighting technologies add additional strength to our team and reinforce our long-term commitment to the segment. growing entertainment. About Herc Holdings Inc. Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc., is a leading equipment rental provider with approximately 280 branches in North America. With over 55 years of experience, we are an equipment rental supplier offering a full line of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial vehicles, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions , our services based on industry-specific solutions, which include power generation, air conditioning, sanitation and catering, and studio and production equipment, and our professional-grade ProContractor tools. Our product and service offerings aim to help customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a better future. Total 2020 Herc Holdings revenue was approximately $ 1.8 billion. For more information about Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined by federal securities laws, including statements regarding our business, our growth strategy and the impact the acquisition will have on our business and earnings. . Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “estimates”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “plans”, “intends to”, “believe”, “anticipate” and verbs future or conditional, such as “will”, “should”, “could” or “could”, as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and various assumptions and nothing guarantees that our current expectations will be met. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those of forward-looking statements. Further information about the risks that could affect our business is included in the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commis tion, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of publication or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events. CONTACT: Paul Dickard Vice-President, Communications [email protected] Elizabeth Higashi, CFA Vice-President, Investor Relations and Sustainable Development [email protected] 239-301-1024

