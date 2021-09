Lil Nas X trolls Drake with the announcement of a “pregnancy” album | Entertainment

If there is one thing Lil Nas X knows well, this is how to get an elevation of Duck Fans. “Industry Baby” rapper, real name Montero Hill, took to the internet again this week after mercilessly trolling Drake’s album announcement. On Monday, Drake announced that his next album, “Certified Lover Boy”, will be released on Friday, September 3. The Canadian rapper confirmed the news with an album cover reveal, by Damien Hirst, which depicts a series of emojis of pregnant women. Hours later, Lil Nas X confirmed that their highly anticipated new album “Montero” was on the way, taking the cover of Drake and making it their own – with one notable change. “MONTERO, THE ALBUM RELEASES SEPTEMBER 17, 2021,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker tweeted alongside 12 emojis of pregnant men. “Oh, listen. You take something that isn’t yours and tweak it a bit … again,” one Twitter user wrote. Lil Nas X has already drawn the wrath of FKA Twigs fans over the visual similarities between the singer’s “Cellophane” video and his music video “Montero (Call My By Your Name)” – which saw him descend into the pits of the hell on a pole stripper. FKA Twigs later responded to the allegations, saying she was grateful to him for “recognizing the inspiration” her video had given her and “fully supporting” her “expression.” Thusday. Lil Nas X upped the ante against Drake by celebrating the upcoming release with a pregnancy photoshoot, calling the project “baby.” In the series of images shared on his Instagram page, the 22-year-old star is dressed in a white satin dress as he cradles his fake baby bump. The “pregnant” singer wears a wreath of white flowers and holds a bouquet by a swimming pool. The last photo included was a fake scan of the baby, showing he was “expecting” his first studio album. “SURPRISE! I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little baby ‘MONTERO’ is due out on September 17, 2021,” says the accompanying caption. CNN has reached out to representatives for Drake for comment. This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has spoofed a Drake release. In 2019, he joked that he would name his debut album “Nothing Was The Same” – the exact same as Drake’s 2013 album. He then showed his take on the cover of Drake’s album, tweeting an almost identical image featuring his side profile against a cloud-filled blue background. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Movies like Blade Runner, Fight Club, and The Shawshank Redemption are probably in your DVD collection if you still have one. But did you know that some of the films that are considered classics today failed at the box office when they were first released? Here are ten iconic films that… Click to find out more.

