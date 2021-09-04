Tribute acts with fanfare in The Villages | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

Authentic recreations of the music of The Doors, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Queen, Bob Seger and the Bee Gees will hit the Savannah Center stage over the coming months as touring tribute acts tour the venue. The Villages is a popular spot for tribute bands, and the public enjoys the shows, some of which are annual must-sees on the entertainment calendar. A lot of people are happy to have the opportunity to watch live music again, said Brian Russo, executive director of entertainment for The Villages Entertainment. The best part about tribute shows is that they are affordable, so if someone wants to try going to a show for the first time in a long time, they have the option of doing it without spending a lot while still having a good time.

Along the way, guests can expect to see bands like Dennis Edwards Temptations Revue on September 4, The Everly Set on September 9, Eagle Mania on September 15, Absolute Queen on September 28 and 29, and the Australian Bee. Gees Show. October 1.

Tickets are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office branch.

In a lot of cases, the tributes are for acts you can’t even see anymore, so it gives people a chance to see the next best thing, Russo said.

Several of the tribute acts have made several visits to The Villages over the years, including Hotel California (a tribute to the Eagles), Absolute Queen (a tribute to the Queen) and Arrival From Sweden (a tribute to ABBA).

The Dirty Doors will perform on September 11. The Atlanta group last appeared in The Villages in 2019.

The four-piece group, led by Reed Barrickman, will perform all of The Doors’ greatest hits, as well as a few lesser-known songs from the catalog.

We try to be as authentic as possible, Barrickman said. We’re trying to show you what the Doors looked like on a good night’s sleep.

Although the music is close to the originals, they don’t dress exactly like the original members.

With (Jim) Morrison being the iconic figure, it’s more important to try to look like him as much as possible, Barrickman said.

Barrickman first became a Doors fan at the age of 12 in the early 1990s.

There is a bit of danger associated with The Doors that was exciting, Barrickman said. He had a power that I had never known before.

He thinks that while Morrison gets the most attention, the rest of the Doors are underrated in terms of abilities.

They all had their own style, Barrickman said.

When it comes to his favorite songs, the funniest ones are the ones where I can scream my guts out, like Break on Through, Barrickman said.

Days later, on September 16, Creedence Revived will perform the sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival, making its Villages debut.

Richard Perez, who takes over the voice sung by John Fogerty, founded the group in Chicago in 2008.

It’s very high energy, Perez said. It feels like the first gig every time you go up there. We put our heart into it.

Perez remembers his parents listening to all kinds of music when he was growing up.

Mom was a huge Elvis fan, he said. She always had the old folks playing. Creedence was a bit like the metal band of the day.

In the early 2000s, Perez was working on original music when a fellow musician asked him if he could sing Creedence tunes.

I said sure I could go try it out, Perez said. The rest is history.

Along the way, Perez gained a greater appreciation for Fogerty’s contributions to music.

It’s very hard to be able to go sing those kinds of songs like he did, Perez said. He’s a big influence on my vocal abilities growing up. As for the music, it’s very bluesy and very raw. There are no tips.

Arriving October 2 is Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience. Led by Rick Murphy, the band recreates the sound of Seger when he performed live between 1975 and 1982. This will be the band’s first appearance in The Villages.

Were happy and humble to finally arrive at the Savannah Center and play for a lot of great people in The Villages, Murphy said.

The nine-piece group based in Hainesport, New Jersey, has been around for about 12 years.

We feel humbled for carrying the torch and trying to tell everyone what happened with Bob in the ’70s, Murphy said.

They also tend to play the songs as close to the originals as possible.

Were doing what Bob created, Murphy said. When his fans show up, they know what it’s got to sound like, not how I think I should sing it.

Two of Murphy’s favorite Seger songs to play live include Roll Me Away and Travelin Man.

His gear represents blue collar workers, working men and women, Murphy said. Sometimes you will get kicked. You have to get up and keep moving forward and achieve the dream of what you want to do with your life.

Learning these songs, Murphy discovered that he couldn’t play everything with the tempo a little high.

Those slower songs lose their power if you play them too fast, he said. It took a little discipline. You allow the song to breathe like it does on the record.

Editor-in-chief Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or [email protected]