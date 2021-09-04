Musicals return to Broadway with the waitress and Hadestown





Sara Bareilles took the stage at the Ethel Barrymore Theater on Thursday minutes after 7 p.m., a white apron over her blue uniform, as a loop recording of her voice began to sing the ingredients for the pie. Sugar. Sugar. Sugar, butter. Sugar, butter. Sugar, butter, flour. And then, with a single note from a keyboard, a high piano chord and a whoosh from a cymbal, she launched into a song about baking. A trombonist h, a quick question: Aight? The actors nodded; the audience cheered, and trombonist, Brian Drye, began to vamp. And just like that, Broadway musicals are back on Broadway. Well, to be more specific, two musicals are back on Broadway: Waitress, about a gifted baker in an abusive marriage, and Hadestown, a contemporary retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Even on that first night, there was a reminder of the challenges involved: an actress in Waitress, who had been fully vaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus, and couldn’t act. The rest of the cast were tested, the actress who tested positive was replaced with an understudy, and the show continued.

The return of musical theater, the financial backbone of Broadway, marks another milestone as the theater industry and the theater community seek to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced all 41 Broadway theaters to close. March 12, 2020. On September 14, four of the industry’s tent shows The Lion King, Wicked, Hamilton and Chicago will reopen, with many more musicals planning to start or restart performances throughout the fall. The audience was extremely enthusiastic after months of absence. The two reopening musicals sold out on Thursday. At Waitress, there was even a standing ovation for a taped announcement before the show reminding people to keep their masks on. We want everything to come back, said Valerie Tuarez, 21, who said she fell in love with Waitress through the casting recording and is now seeing him for the first time.

In Hadestown, 18-year-old Joey Casali wore the show’s signature flower, a red buttercup behind his right ear. He said he had seen the show five times before the pandemic and was ready for his long-delayed sixth visit. But he was also aware of the bigger picture. It means Broadway is coming back, he said. All eyes are on New York this evening. Among those celebrating the waitress’s reopening was Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, who had worked to get help to help live entertainment businesses and cultural organizations recover from the pandemic. He told the cast before the show that the theater industry was not only popular, but essential. Without Broadway, he said, New York would never come back economically.

The longest shutdown in Broadway history began to wind down in late June, when Bruce Springsteen began a return engagement on his concert, Springsteen on Broadway, which sold heavily and is slated to end on Saturday; the first play, Antoinette Chinonye Nwandus Pass Over, began its performances in August, opening to good reviews but struggling at the box office. The shows begin at a difficult time, with the Delta variant extending the dangers of a pandemic. All Broadway shows require ticket holders to present proof of vaccination to enter (children too young to be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative coronavirus test) and wear masks throughout performances.

The unexpected return of Waitress, who concluded a nearly four-year run on Broadway in January 2020, and the takeover of Hadestown, which opened in 2019 and was grossing over $ 1 million a week when the pandemic hit burst, provide an early test for more complex Broadway productions, with large (ish) casts, moving sets, and airing times long enough to require intermissions in which crowds tend to form while waiting for toilets and concessions.

The resumption of musicals also means the return to work of musicians, many of whom have been unemployed for 18 months. It has been extraordinarily difficult, economically, artistically, personally and professionally, said Adam Krauthamer, president of the American Federation of Musicians Local 802, which represents the musicians of Broadway. It’s going to be growing pains, and we’ve got to do it a different way, but we can go back to what was supposed to be doing live performances, on Broadway and it couldn’t be more exciting. The first two shows have small groups Waitress, with a pop score written by Bareilles, has six musicians, five of whom are seated on stage throughout the show, while Hadestown, with a folk / jazz score written by Anas Mitchell, in has seven, all of whom are on stage. In Hadestown, the marching band (with the exception of the trombonist, who is the only wind player) wore masks (in the colors chosen by the show’s clients); to Waitress, they did not, choosing to conform to the practice of actors on stage. For the group Waitress, who had said goodbye to the show two months before closing, the return is an unexpected treat. We could never have imagined doing it again and we were so happy to be back, said the show’s music supervisor and pianist, Nadia DiGiallonardo. It’s surreal.

In Hadestown, there is a similar joy, with reassuring familiarity. It’s kind of like slipping into an old pair of shoes, feels good, and not as odd as I thought it would be, said Drye, the trombonist. But there is also apprehension, given that the public health situation remains unpredictable. Everyone was holding our breath a little longer, said Hadestown Music Director Liam Robinson. Work really feels good, and I was ready. But there are still so many questions on the future.

