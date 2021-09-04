NYS Fair Concert Guide: YG, Funk Fest, More (Saturday, September 4)





Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Well post a list of artists and schedules each day of the NYS 2021 fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where the fair’s biggest concerts will take place this year, is located in the New York Experience zone at the western end of the fairground near Midway. Chevy Court will generally host small gigs during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all gigs on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage). Where is Chevy Park located? How to find the new NYS Fair concert stage No tickets are required for concerts. All NYS Fair shows are free with admission to the fair, which is $ 3 this year; admission is also free for anyone 65 and over or for children under 12 every day. Here’s what to expect for the music on Saturday, September 4: Cold War Kids 2:00 p.m. at Chevy Park Hits by indie rock bands include First, Hang Me Up to Dry and Love is Mystical. YG 8 p.m. at Chevy Park Rappers’ hits include Toot It and Boot It, Who Do You Love, Big Bank, Go Loko and the Jeremih Dont Tell Em collaboration. Syracuse JAMS Funk Fest from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chevy Court 12:00 – DJ Zulu

12:30 p.m. – Unstoppable Forces of Syracuse (Dancers)

1 p.m. – Meditations

2:00 p.m. – Sam Wynn

3:30 p.m. – Darryl Brooks

5 p.m. – The Ronnie Leigh Septet

6:30 p.m. – Mary Jane Girls with Val Young

8 p.m. – Original Stone City Band (recording and touring band by Rick James) TOO: Bailamos with DJ GI – 12h at the Latino Village (Talent Showcase Stage) Edwin Vazquez – 4 p.m. at the Village Latino (Talent showcase scene) 2Face Orquesta – 8 p.m. at the Latino Village (Talent Showcase Stage) CJackRun presents a showcase – 2:00 p.m. at the Pan-African Village Lock7 – 3:30 p.m. at the Pan-African Village Diquan Julius – 8 p.m. at the Pan-African Village Other musical performers on display at the fairground include Bandaloni The One Man Band (along Restaurant Row) and The Strolling Piano. The Iroquois Indian Village will also feature traditional Native American dances daily at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the Bar-Grille West End II hosts concerts by local musicians. * * * * * Covid-19 Directives: There are currently no restrictions for concerts; masks are not required and no proof of vaccination is required to enter the fair. Masks are mandatory indoors in all NYS Fair buildings, according to Onondaga County Director Ryan McMahon, but Chevy Park and Chevy Court are outdoor locations. (That being said, Onondaga County is currently experiencing a high rate of Covid transmission and you may still want a face covering for the busier concerts where social distancing is not possible.) * * * * * Concert regulations: The NYS Fair website describes its Politics for events at Chevy Park or Chevy Court. Smoking / vaping is prohibited in the grassy areas of Chevy Park or Chevy Court.

Do not stand on benches or tables.

Do not sit on the shoulders of another.

The aisles must be clear of people, strollers, wheelchairs, scooters, etc.

Seats may not be reserved for others. In case of personal necessity, a person can hold up to 2 additional seats for a limited time.

Personal items left unattended, such as blankets, clothing, coolers, bags, etc. intended to save seats will be collected and held for return to the Fairgoer.

Wheelchairs and reduced mobility seats are available on a first come, first served basis. Each wheelchair and seat with reduced mobility is entitled to 2 accompanying seats. Companions seated in the wheelchair section must remain seated.

Visually impaired and hearing impaired seats are available on a first come, first served basis. Each client with visual and hearing impairments is entitled to 1 accompanying seat. Companions seated in the visually and hearing impaired section must remain seated.

No professional cameras or professional recording devices are allowed.

No umbrellas during the show. * * * * * FULL CALENDAR OF THE CONCERT AT THE NYS 2021 FAIR: Updated NYS Fair 2021 concert schedule for Chevy Park and Chevy Court stages. The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Park concert lineup Jesse McCartney Sunday September 5 at 2 p.m.

Sleepy Hallow Sunday, September 5 at 8 p.m. (no Sheff G)

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Monday, September 6 at 1 p.m.

Cheap Trick Monday September 6 at 6 p.m. * * * * * The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Court concert lineup The Mavericks En Espaol Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. (show in Spanish only)

The Mavericks Sunday, September 5 at 7 p.m.

The Ripcords Monday September 6 at 12 p.m.

