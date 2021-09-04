Beyonc is 40 It’s time to revisit her obsession with number 4





Beyonc Knowles has a thing for number four.

Beyhive, rejoice. Beyonc Knowles, the Grammy-winning singer, actress, fashionista, wife of billionaire rapper Jay-Z and global cultural icon hits the big 4-0 today, September 4, 2021. It’s an important date by all means, and all the more by its fixation on number four. The most recently published issue in the Tiffany & Co. internet teardown advertising campaign featuring the famous couple (and an unseen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat) with Knowles sporting the famous luxury jewelers Tiffany Yellow Diamond, making her the fourth woman in history to wear the piece. References to the number are scattered throughout his life and his music. Here’s where it appeared: Birthdays Knowles shares her date of birth Sept. 4with Jay-Z, born December 4, 1970, 11 years before his future wife. Knowles’ mother, Tina Lawson, was born on January 4, 1954. Knowles and her mother Tina Lawson at the 2009 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Net value In a hint of mysterious coincidence: Forbes estimated Knowles’ fortune at $ 440 million for our 2021 Self-Made Women list. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Tattoos Instead of wedding rings, Knowles and Jay-Z sport tattoos of the Roman numeral four (IV) on their ring fingers. The two were married on April 4, 2008. Knowles and her husband Jay-Z kiss during a performance in 2014 in Paris, France.

Family Speaking of Roman numerals, the middle name of nine-year-old girl Blue Ivys is a direct reference to IV. Coincidentally, the Knowles twins, Rumi and Sir, turned four this year. Knowles, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy attend the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City.

Music Knowles 2011 fourth studio album was obviously titled 4. (This debuted that week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it her fourth number one album.) and her fifth album, the eponymous name Beyonce, was released on December 13, 2013. Notice that the 1 and 3 make four? And don’t forget Destinys Child, the early R&B pop group that put Knowles on the map. Their original lineup had four members. Knowles with the original Destiny’s Child lineup in 1998: LeToya Luckett, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia … [+] Roberson.

Performance A 2011 movie concert by Knowles, Living in Roseland, was filmed for four consecutive nights of performances. And, in June 2012, Knowles returned to the stage for the first time after the birth of Blue Ivys with four nights of concerts in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Role models Over the years, Knowles has voiced public support for (and said she admires) former first lady Michelle Obama, whose husband, Barack Obama, was the 44th President of the United States. Knowles serenades President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the inaugural ball on the … [+] January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.

Spirituality In a 2013 blog post on his 44th birthday, Jay-Z said he and Knowles were under a 22-day challenge to follow an all-vegan diet. There is something spiritual to me about my 44th birthday and the serendipity behind the number of days in this challenge; 22 (2 + 2 = 4), he wrote.

