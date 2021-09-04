Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoris and Jurnee Smollett among Times Up releases – The Hollywood Reporter

Following the recent resignation of Tina Tchen, several members of the Board of Directors of Time’s Up are on the verge of retiring amid a change in the management of the organization.

Among the members who have left their positions with the group on gender equality on the basis of a declaration. published on the organization’s website on Saturday. Colleen DeCourcy, Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, Ashley Judd and Gabrielle Sulzberger are to remain on the board during this period “to help ensure a smooth transition,” the statement said.

The current board members are expected to step down within the next 30 days, “giving our CEO the opportunity to refocus the leadership of the organization according to its mission and needs.” The board statement says “TIME’S UP is ready for new leadership,” with new board appointments planned to move the organization forward into its new iteration.

“TIME’S UP was created to support the goal of safe, fair and dignified work for all women,” the statement begins. “It is crucial for us as a board that the organization remains at the service of this seismic global work to demand fairness and disrupt systems that promote discrimination, harassment and abuse. We see the current crisis within TIME’S UP as an important opportunity for growth and change.

The statement goes on to show the support and “strong faith” in the leadership of interim CEO Monifa Bandele, who will oversee a comprehensive assessment of the organization, working with an external consultant and with input from Time’s Up stakeholders, including “survivors and those working for survivor justice and gender equity in the workplace and beyond. “

“To mark the establishment of a new TIME’S UP, the organization will have a new reconstituted board of directors,” the statement continued. “To that end, the current board members will step down over the next 30 days, giving our CEO the opportunity to refocus the leadership of the organization based on their mission and needs. In doing so, we are committed to ensuring that TIME’S UP has sufficient financial resources to accomplish its important work.

“TIME’S UP belongs to all women. Her mission must continue – until we live in a world in which no woman will ever need to say #timesup again. “

Following the announcement, advocates and survivors began to respond to the change in leadership. began to react to the change of direction. “Good riddance,” said Monica McLemore, co-founder of Time’s Up Healthcare and associate professor in the family health nursing department at UCSF who resigned from the organization in March because of Time’s Up’s treatment of the allegations. that co-founder and board member Esther Choo did not report complaints of sexual harassment. “I hope they will center the survivors and find their way under Monifa’s leadership.”

Those who have campaigned for change within the organization are watching with caution. “These resignations are a step in the right direction, however, survivors are waiting to hear their concrete plans and how the organization plans to repair the damage,” said activist and sexual assault survivor Alison Turkos, who organized letter from survivors calling for an investigation. in Time’s Up on August 9, which called for a return of donations by individuals or businesses facing allegations of sexual assault or harassment. “It feels like Time’s Up management is ignoring the eight demands clearly spelled out in our letter.”

Turkos is skeptical of the organization’s intentions, especially given when and how Time’s Up announced the change, quietly over the Labor Day weekend. “The board has been silent for so long, their silence will not save them,” Turkos said. “This announcement was made late on a Friday evening, a statutory holiday weekend. You don’t get the impression that they are proudly heading in a new direction. We have the impression that they are doing this in the shadows. Nonetheless, she said, “I look forward to learning more and seeing this organization return to its roots and mission, and still center those most affected in the work.”

The board’s exits follow an open letter to the women’s rights organization from a group of survivors and victims of sexual assault, former and current clients of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and former Time’s Up staff who accused the board of prioritizing “closeness of power over mission” following the August 3 revelation in a New York attorney general report according to which Cuomo’s office sought advice from Roberta Kaplan, co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment.