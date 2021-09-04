Entertainment
Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoris and Jurnee Smollett among Times Up releases – The Hollywood Reporter
Following the recent resignation of Tina Tchen, several members of the Board of Directors of Time’s Up are on the verge of retiring amid a change in the management of the organization.
Among the members who have left their positions with the group on gender equality on the basis of a declaration. published on the organization’s website on Saturday. Colleen DeCourcy, Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, Ashley Judd and Gabrielle Sulzberger are to remain on the board during this period “to help ensure a smooth transition,” the statement said.
The current board members are expected to step down within the next 30 days, “giving our CEO the opportunity to refocus the leadership of the organization according to its mission and needs.” The board statement says “TIME’S UP is ready for new leadership,” with new board appointments planned to move the organization forward into its new iteration.
“TIME’S UP was created to support the goal of safe, fair and dignified work for all women,” the statement begins. “It is crucial for us as a board that the organization remains at the service of this seismic global work to demand fairness and disrupt systems that promote discrimination, harassment and abuse. We see the current crisis within TIME’S UP as an important opportunity for growth and change.
The statement goes on to show the support and “strong faith” in the leadership of interim CEO Monifa Bandele, who will oversee a comprehensive assessment of the organization, working with an external consultant and with input from Time’s Up stakeholders, including “survivors and those working for survivor justice and gender equity in the workplace and beyond. “
“To mark the establishment of a new TIME’S UP, the organization will have a new reconstituted board of directors,” the statement continued. “To that end, the current board members will step down over the next 30 days, giving our CEO the opportunity to refocus the leadership of the organization based on their mission and needs. In doing so, we are committed to ensuring that TIME’S UP has sufficient financial resources to accomplish its important work.
“TIME’S UP belongs to all women. Her mission must continue – until we live in a world in which no woman will ever need to say #timesup again. “
Following the announcement, advocates and survivors began to respond to the change in leadership. began to react to the change of direction. “Good riddance,” said Monica McLemore, co-founder of Time’s Up Healthcare and associate professor in the family health nursing department at UCSF who resigned from the organization in March because of Time’s Up’s treatment of the allegations. that co-founder and board member Esther Choo did not report complaints of sexual harassment. “I hope they will center the survivors and find their way under Monifa’s leadership.”
Those who have campaigned for change within the organization are watching with caution. “These resignations are a step in the right direction, however, survivors are waiting to hear their concrete plans and how the organization plans to repair the damage,” said activist and sexual assault survivor Alison Turkos, who organized letter from survivors calling for an investigation. in Time’s Up on August 9, which called for a return of donations by individuals or businesses facing allegations of sexual assault or harassment. “It feels like Time’s Up management is ignoring the eight demands clearly spelled out in our letter.”
Turkos is skeptical of the organization’s intentions, especially given when and how Time’s Up announced the change, quietly over the Labor Day weekend. “The board has been silent for so long, their silence will not save them,” Turkos said. “This announcement was made late on a Friday evening, a statutory holiday weekend. You don’t get the impression that they are proudly heading in a new direction. We have the impression that they are doing this in the shadows. Nonetheless, she said, “I look forward to learning more and seeing this organization return to its roots and mission, and still center those most affected in the work.”
The board’s exits follow an open letter to the women’s rights organization from a group of survivors and victims of sexual assault, former and current clients of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and former Time’s Up staff who accused the board of prioritizing “closeness of power over mission” following the August 3 revelation in a New York attorney general report according to which Cuomo’s office sought advice from Roberta Kaplan, co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/times-up-board-exits-amid-leadership-reshuffle-shonda-rhimes-eva-longoria-jurnee-smollett-1235008735/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]