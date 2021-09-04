“Today” Weatherman was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter

Willard Scott, the clown prince of meteorologists and patron saint of centenarians who spent 65 years on NBC, the last 35 of these as a regular at the Today show, died. He was 87 years old.

The good kid Scott, a favorite Washington-area son who created and portrayed the original Ronald McDonald, passed away on Saturday, current Today said meteorologist Al Roker.

“We lost a beloved member of our family @todayshow this morning”, Roker shared on Instagram. “Willard Scott passed away peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by his family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second father and I am where I am today thanks to his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his time, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be someone like him.

Scott announced his retirement from the Today show in December 2015, but still appeared periodically to wish viewers who had turned 100 (and over) a “Happy Birthday”, continuing a triple-digit tradition he started in 1983.

In 1980, when ABC Hello america was beating the Today In the rankings for the first time in nearly three decades, NBC News chairman William Small retaliated by hiring an overweight, toothless Scottish to replace meteorologist Bob Ryan. He joined Tom Brokaw and Jane Pauley on the show.

Scott, 6 feet 3 inches tall and sometimes approaching 300 pounds, had spent the previous 13 years as a weather specialist at WRC-TV, the NBC station in CC. Audiences in the Nation’s Capital saw Scott appear on camera taking a bath, emerging from a manhole on Groundhog Day, and carrying only a barrel to remind viewers it was the day tax.

On the Today show, he came to the air wearing a dress, big earnings, platform shoes and a fruit hat to singer Carmen Miranda; he was also made up as Boy George and Cupid (for Valentine’s Day). At Tonight’s show, he took off his hairpiece and showed Jay Leno his bald head.

It didn’t matter that Scott wasn’t really a weather expert. A People magazine article in 1980 noted that his reports were prepared by two professional meteorologists.

“I have become a household word”, Willard noted in 1989, “but I know, even if the rest of the world doesn’t, that buffoonery isn’t what made me work. I work because people know I love them. I also know that the mere fact that I’m alive offends some people. I am tall, overwhelming, flamboyant and loud. It’s a turning point, but some people see a heart in this beast. I could put my foot in my mouth five out of six times, but the sixth time I hit a chord and people respond.

An only child, Scott was born on March 7, 1934 in Alexandria, Virginia. His mother was a telephone operator and his father a life insurance salesman. By age 8, he had his own radio station (in the basement of the family home) that sold advertisements, and by 1950 he had landed a page job at the WRC for $ 12 a week.

By assisting DC American University, where he would graduate in philosophy and religion, Scott started a comedy radio show with blind classmate Ed Walker; they billed themselves as The Joy Boys and performed locally for almost two decades.

In 1955 Scott made his television debut as the host of the show Afternoon, also starring teenager Jim Henson and the Muppets, then played Bozo the Clown five days a week on another show starting in 1959. As a famous clown, he appeared in commercials for the first McDonald’s in the region.

“When Bozo stopped broadcasting,” he wrote in his 1983 book The joy of living, “The folks at local McDonald’s asked me to find a new character to take Bozo’s place. So I sat down and created Ronald McDonald.

As Ronald, he sported a paper cup on his nose and a cardboard transport tray on his head during the commercials. When McDonald’s introduced the character to a national audience, they chose a Ringling Brothers Circus clown to play Ronald, and Scott was very disappointed.

Scott served as Today the show’s # 1 meteorologist until he stepped down for Roker in 1996. In the years that followed, he truly won the hearts of viewers of all ages with his greetings (sponsored by Smucker’s) to centenarians.

Here’s how a segment went in 2014: “Millie, I love you, you’re so sweet. Millie Kuperman is originally from Staten Island, New York, and is now 101 years old. She loves to play the piano. I bet she knows all the old songs. … This is Knut Einarsen, and he’s from Kenmore, Washington. He’s 100 years old today, and you know something? He can drink two pots of coffee a day!

Survivors include his wife, Paris, whom he married in 2014, and the two daughters from his first marriage to Mary Dwyer Scott; they were married from 1959 until his death in 2002.