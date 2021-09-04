Day 16 at the NYS fair: handpicked menu and program of the day

Geddes, NY The last few days at the Fair have started to look like the good old days here. Yes, the crowd remained smaller than in previous years and the wine slush stalls are too far apart, but the energy was coming back. The music was blaring, the drinks were flowing, and the food was still gooey and tasty as ever.

Can’t wait to start again today, Day 16 of the New York State Fair. Seven acts will be playing back to back at Chevy Court this afternoon in the evening for Fairs FunkFest. DJ Zulu kicks off at noon. The Unstoppable Forces of Syracuse dance troupe takes the stage at 12:30 p.m., followed by nonstop music from The Meditations, Sam Wynn, Darryl Brooks, Ronnie Leigh and the Mary Jane Girls. This leads to the top show of the Stone City Band and the Mary Jane Girls. Rapper YG will be on the big stage at Chevy Park.

This is the beauty of the Fair. You can listen to a nationwide number for free, then walk a few hundred yards in any direction and grab a cocktail and greasy food to soak up it all. That’s what we did the other night, and the night before, and the night before.

Menu of the day

I write about food for syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, I count on readers to tell me what’s good about downtown New York. This is exactly what I rely on during the State Fair. I always take your suggestions and highlight the best food and drink here. If you eat or drink something that blows your mind, text me (315-382-1984) and I’ll give it a try. I could even join you for a meal and foot the bill. I do this every day of the Fair. So, let’s set our table:

Nightcap: Peanut butter and jelly turned at Charlies Famous Steak Pit in the colonnade ($ 5)

When Starship started playing Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now at Chevy Court on Thursday, we decided that nothing would stop us from eating and drinking more. We took this 1 minute walk to Charlies Famous Steak Pit in the Colonnade for a can of Busch beer for $ 4. Then we saw that we could get a PBJ photo for just a dollar more. Four please!

This drink has been around for a year or two, but it’s new to the fair this year. Consider this drink when you have had it all.

Its half Chambord raspberry liqueur and half Skrewball peanut butter whiskey. The bartender poured both ingredients into a mug over ice, swirled it or two, then strained it into 2-ounce plastic cups. It was soft, cold and smooth. It tastes like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It might sound strange to you, but it was fun.

A shot of peanut butter and jelly with reader Kevin Sexton at Charlie’s Famous Steak Pit in the State Fair Colonnade. Charlie Miller | [email protected]

Late night snack: Pot Roast Fries at Charlies Famous Steak Pit ($ 8.50)

We didn’t have to go far for good bar food. In fact, we didn’t have to move everything. We stayed at the Steak Pit. Dan Karleski (pictured above) helps run this popular booth. This is their fourth year serving roasted fries at the fair. He’s the perfect hunter for those PBJ shots, he said.

They start with thick fries from the neighboring Deli-Boy and cover them with a hot cheese sauce. While the fries were cooking, the grill master sliced ​​six pieces from one of the slowly simmered top round steak pieces. The layer of fresh beef should weigh about half a pound. Another cook then poured a ladle full of beef sauce all over the cardboard boat.

This fair trade comfort food absorbed alcohol quickly. It was the best food to eat at the end of that night. At least, we thought so at the time.

Advice to bar owners in Syracuse: serve roasted fries in your establishments!

The roasted fries at Charlie’s Famous Steak Pit are the perfect late-night food at the State Fair. Charlie Miller | [email protected]

>> Detailed daily schedule for Saturday, September 4

Concerts

>> FunkFest, noon to 7 p.m. at Chevy Court

>> Children of the Cold War2 p.m. at Chevy Park

>> The Stone City Band and the Mary Jane Girls6:30 p.m. at Chevy Court

>> WHO8 p.m. at Chevy Park

The basics of the show

Tickets: Admission this year is $ 3 at the door; children under 12 are free daily, and children 65 and over have free entry. The Fair will not accept cash at the gates this year. Buy your tickets in advance on etix or use a credit card at a nearby kiosk.

Hours: Door open at 11 a.m. daily this year, three hours later than previous shows. Buildings close at 10 p.m., but the Midway closes at 11 p.m.

Car park: The car parks surrounding the exhibition center can accommodate more than 23,000 cars. Parking costs $ 5 (advance sales or EZ-Pass) for all prizes. They will not accept cash this year. (Click here to parking plan and directions.)

Masks: Face masks are mandatory for everyone inside buildings. If you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear one outside. Workers will have masks available at each entrance to the buildings.

Other rules: You can bring coolers with food and non-alcoholic drinks. Animals are not accepted, unless they are working or competing dogs. All bags, backpacks, coolers, handbags and fanny packs are permitted but subject to a search upon entry. You cannot bring firearms or other weapons, signs, roller skates, skateboards, or bicycles to the field.

