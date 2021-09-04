Review of “Scenes of a Marriage” (2021) – The Hollywood Reporter

that of Ingmar Bergman Scenes from a wedding exists at an interesting crossroads of influences. Bergman knew he honored and even directly referred to playwrights from Strindberg to Chekhov to Albee in his 1973 Swedish TV miniseries. The portrayal of love and psychological warfare in a declining marriage is subsequently seen. has become such a seminal text that attempting to remake it now inevitably amounts to drawing comparisons to over 40 years of TV shows and films it has inspired, from the “serious” side of Woody Allen’s exit to that of Richard Linklater Before trilogy to the most recent season of Master of None To Blue valentine and Marriage story.

Hagai Levi, writer and director of HBO’s five-part remake Scenes from a wedding, already owed a debt of gratitude to the original series for its influence on the two-handed dramaturgy of BeTipul (and its American version, Processing) and the tortured infidelities and reconciliations of The case.

Scenes from a wedding The bottom line

Great performances, an extremely uninspired adaptation.



Say that HBO Scenes from a wedding feels derivative and insufficiently reflective could mean that it strayed too little from the source material or that it resembled the countless later properties that aspired to the Bergmanesque label too much. The high-emotion fight between stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain is spectacular and gives viewers a reason to invest in this stressful series. But that’s not the same as understanding what Levi thought he needed to add to such a revered setting.

You surely don’t need to have watched Scenes from a wedding either in its original TV format or in the edited cinematic incarnation – the latter is now available on HBO Max – but familiarity with the Bergman version lets you see how small and shallow most of Levi’s changes are.

Isaac and Chastain play Jonathan and Mira, outside a perfect Boston-area couple. He is a professor in the philosophy department at Tufts. It’s sort of a tech big-ticket. They have a lovely daughter and a dilapidated house with big bones, if only they can bring themselves to do the renovations.

You see, the house is a metaphor for life, or at least marriage, as Jonathan and Mira are plagued by insecurities as individuals and as a couple and their lives are about to be torn apart. sexual relations, professional disparities, egos and feelings of inferiority, and by residual links with religion, individualism and contemporary capitalism. Like the characters played by Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson in the original, they are white, heteronormative, and bourgeois with one flaw (or many flaws). And, in snapshots spanning several years, everything will collapse.

The strangest thing is that Levi seems to be quite aware that he is remaking this property in the least interesting way possible. A first scene shows Jonathan and Mira being interviewed by a graduate student on “how changing gender norms affect monogamous marriages”. In the next scene, they have dinner with another couple, played by Nicole Beharie and Corey Stoll, and the character of Stoll expresses his confusion as to why the student would talk to Jonathan and Mira.

“There are so many other models of relationships! It’s a new era, ”he says. Precisely.

Levi reversed most of the gender-based choices and personality traits from the original, not that “men are the new women and women are the new men” has been an insightful observation since the ’80s (or, more likely, the 1940s). He also added a superficial layer of Jewishness. Hollywood has decided that Isaac is Jewish, and I guess if your problem is “Oscar Isaac saying ‘Purim'” then Scenes from a wedding delivered.

Otherwise, however, the fact that Jonathan was once Orthodox is treated as an empty series of data points – a challah on a table in one scene, a kippah tied to his hair with bobby pins in another. At no point did this minor embellishment make me think, “Well, now it’s a story for 2021” as changes in economic circumstances, race or, in particular, sexuality might have done. Six years after same-sex marriage legalized would have been perfect time for a gay man Scenes from a wedding, although I guess that’s what season three of Master of None was.

Another thing Levi seems to be aware of: for all the intended naturalism of the performances and conversations, intended to give the impression of infinitely uncomfortable glimpses into the most uncomfortably intimate human interactions, Scenes is an artificial vanity. The episodes begin with a Brechtian distancing device, following one star or the other through the chaos behind the scenes of a TV, watching them settle in and wait for the call of “Action.”

It’s a tough series to watch, all the frayed nerve endings and the psychological torture that comes from loving and then hating someone too much, and this framing device has the weird and presumably intentional effect of doing so. Scenes from a wedding almost feel like an escape. It reminds you that this is not just a TV series, but a series based on a previous show, that it is a fictional world in which no one has to wear masks to keep COVID away, and that when they’re not trying to gut each other with words, our protagonists are “Oscar” and “Jessica”.

It’s a strange choice. Five hours is a lot to invest in a doomed marriage, especially one in which we only spend an hour with the characters before everything gets awry (Levi brings the event triggering estrangement) without remembering that everything is drama. (Stage productions are another way the property has adapted over the years.)

Still, it’s a reasonable choice for the series Levi has made, which isn’t going to wow anyone with its ideas about relationships or the modern condition, but absolutely and rightly could wow people with its two central performances. If this series results in Emmy nominations for Isaac and Chastain and gets people to search for their combustible work in the criminally underrated 2014 feature film One of the most violent years, it would be worth it.

Chastain and Isaac fall back – to a lesser extent, at least – on some of the dynamics of One of the most violent years. Regardless of my skepticism about Levi’s reasons for undertaking this remake, he’s a formidable performance-driven director, and he captures the animosity and desire between his two protagonists in a way that builds momentum out of it. which is otherwise two people talking in a few rooms for five hours.

Chastain does not go full Lady Macbeth like she did in One of the most violent years, but, in this dance of five hours, it is she who leads. In a five-round fight, she is the aggressor. She exposes Mira’s cruelty and combativeness, and shows us how the strengths that have helped her move forward in business – coded male generations in the past – are the things she feels they need to crack down in order to have an equal marriage. Chastain was a late replacement for Michelle Williams, and in addition to sparing the production even more Blue valentine comparisons, it’s hard not to feel like Chastain, who starred under Ullmann in the adaptation of Strindberg Miss Julie (I guess there was some kind of osmosis at work), was ultimately not a better choice.

Isaac becomes erudite, sensitive and spiritual, traits that are coded here as feminine. It’s about Isaac in one of my favorite fashions: namely, a guy who seems cold and distant, but with an intensity that you know will eventually cause problems.

Together they evoke excitement and a very uncomfortable tension. And together they’re a reason to watch Scenes from a wedding, as uninspired as his intellectual perspective is.