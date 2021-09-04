Hollywood Wax Museum versus. miss Tussaud

Wax museums are entertaining, unconventional, and at times a little spooky – but who better, Hollywood Wax Museum or Madame Tussauds?

Wax museums are strange. They can be so lifelike that they look real in any photo posing with them. It can be fun to show off with friends – “Look who I met in London (or Hollywood)”. Two of the largest wax museums in the world are Madame Tussauds and Hollywood Wax Museum. Both have a primary location and then several other smaller locations around the world or country.

For the most part, they’re in different places around the world, but that is all changing in Hollywood. Arguably, this alone makes Hollywood one of the best cities in the United States for museums. So in a face to face face to face, what’s better?

miss Tussaud

Madame Tussauds is based in London, but has a series of other smaller museums in a number of other major cities around the world. It was founded by the famous wax sculptor Maire Tussaud in 1835. Today it has become one of London’s top attractions and is home to wax works of many famous and historical figures. These range from William Shakespeare to the great current world leaders passing by famous actors or even sportsmen. It is perhaps the most famous wax museum in the world. See here for a guide on budgeting for your stay in London.

Adolf Hitler: Madame Tussauds has had a model of Adolf Hitler in London since he came to power in April 1933 (now in Berlin)

Madame Tussauds has had a model of Adolf Hitler in London since he came to power in April 1933 (now in Berlin) Fun fact: The figure of Adolf Hitler has been vandalized several times and even beheaded on one occasion

While the main museum was based in London, they are all over the world with serval in the United States. The US sites are primarily the major US tourist cities and include:

Hollywood (where does it compete with the main branch of the Hollywood Wax Museum)

Las Vegas

Nashville

new York

Orlando

San Francisco

Washington DC

Related: 10 Museums In Washington DC Every History Lover Should Visit

Diversity of Madama Tussauds museums

Often Madame Tussauds museums are tailored to the city in which the max museum is based. Thus, Madame Tussauds presents a whole range of Hollywood personalities (including Marilyn Monroe, Alfred Hitchcock, Elvis Presley, Audrey Hepburn, Tom Hanks, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Wolverine, Thor, Iron Man, Clint Eastwood, John Wayne and many more others) .

The Washington, DC-based one, meanwhile, features US Presidents such as Donald Trump, Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama and George Washington for a long time with first ladies like Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. But there is another overlap with music and Hollywood icons with figures of Marilyn Monroe and Brad Pitt.

The Nashville branch focuses on what Nashville is famous for – music and singing. The numbers include Taylor Swift, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and many more.

Entrance tickets for the Hollywood branch are:

Wax Museum and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not: $ 49.99 per adult

$ 49.99 per adult Wax Museum and Marvel 4D: $ 34.99 per adult

$ 34.99 per adult Wax museum only: $ 29.99 per adult

Hollywood wax museum

The Hollywood Wax Museum is as the name suggests, based on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood tourist district and is home to replicas of many Hollywood celebrities. It is the result of entrepreneur Spoony Singh (a Canadian who previously owned a sawmill) and the first branch opened in 1965. Today it is the oldest working wax museum in the United States. – although not as old as the British Madame Tussauds museum. It claims to be the only one dedicated to celebrities, gossip columnists, etc.

It has three other locations – including in the United States. The locations are:

Myrtle Beach

Branson

Pigeon Forge

Related: Visiting the Washington Monument: What to Know Before Planning a Trip

The exhibits at the Hollywood Wax Museum are no less incredible than those at Madame Tussauds, but they are more limited in what they offer, as they only wax Hollywood figures and the like. There is of course a lot of overlap with the local Madame Tussauds exhibit. For an idea of ​​fares and schedules, here are the fares and schedules for the Hollywood Wax Museum in Hollywood.

Guinness World Records Museum and Wax Museum: $ 29.99 per adult (over 12 years old)

$ 29.99 per adult (over 12 years old) Hollywood Wax Museum only: $ 25.99 per adult (over 12 years old)

$ 25.99 per adult (over 12 years old) Opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to midnight the same day

If one is looking to visit a wax museum in Hollywood then there are definitely two great wax museums to choose from and they have some very competitive exhibits. But outside of Hollywood, they have different exhibits and are often in different locations. Additionally, Madame Tussauds is a staple in London and there are branches all over the world. Their museums tend to be more diverse.

Next: Durham City Is More Than Museums, And These Destinations Are Worth Your Time

Warwick Castle: what to expect from the living castle built by William the Conqueror





About the Author