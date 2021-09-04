“Becoming Led Zeppelin” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

For a casual fan who knows the band largely for arrogance and self-indulgence, Bernard MacMahon’s Become Led Zeppelin is a revealing delight – a tour with charming old men who modestly recall the music-drunken paths they took to form the defining group of classic 70s rock. There is also a lot of indulgence here, in a film that is almost an hour past the point where these four guys became a phenomenon. But viewers who are not yet steeped in their history will enjoy the trip enough to forgive his victory tricks.

It’s a no-frills journey in some ways: no animation, no flattering testimonials from today’s hitmakers, not even contributions from journalists or rock contemporaries. The only people interviewed by MacMahon are the three surviving band members, as well as audio-only archival interviews with drummer John Bonham, who died in 1980. To this, the film adds a host of photos, films and ephemera. -Zep, as well as generous portions of excellent performance streaks from their first few months together.

A portrait that is too long but essential, joyful.

The band members meet some of it with us, much of it for the first time: we look at their faces (each has been interviewed separately) when they see material shot in the studio, for example, or listen to Bonham fondly describe them. . Their pleasure is obvious and rewarding. But more enjoyable are the stories of Gump’s sometimes early career musicians, which cut across everything from bubblegum pop to Muzak to big blues Sonny Boy Williamson (in a urinal, where he naturally told fanboy Robert Plant to fuck yourself).

For those who don’t know, guitar god Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones (born John Richard Baldwin) were work-addicted session musicians from their teens, playing classics like “Downtown” by Petula Clark. and Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” (the only Bond Song that matters, no matter what Duran Duran or The Wings fans may tell you). The two boys had families who happily supported their early musical trends – even though Jones’ father, a vaudevillian, had warned his son that the bass guitar was “a novelty instrument” soon to be forgotten. (Take a sax and you’ll always be working, he told the boy.)

We hear about their formative musical crushes, including unfamiliar names like Johnny Burnette – seen here in a TV clip where the sanitized setting and photography contrast starkly with the singer’s raw delivery – and skiffing pioneer Lonnie Donegan. , “a force of nature,” according to Page. With childish enthusiasm, the old men echo each other when they recall these first encounters: Page was “infected”; for Plant, after a gig whose staggering lineup ranged from Bo Diddley to the Stones, “the syringe was in the arm, forever.”

Filmmakers unearth adorable glimpses of teenage rocker Page, as Jones recounts the kind of always-say-yes work ethic that seemingly ensured success: At age 14, he learned to play the organ for a concert at church; he later lied when producer Andrew Loog Oldham asked him if he knew how to write orchestral arrangements. Meanwhile, Plant was making more conventional attempts to become a celebrity, taking any singing gig he could get and tweaking the chops that would eventually catch Page’s interest: when the Yardbirds disbanded and Page was tasked with putting together a new version, he really wanted the voice of Terry Reid; Second choice plant should do the trick.

By all accounts, the four men had an immediate chemistry when Page brought them together in a room and suggested that they play “Train Kept A-Rollin ‘”, a number the Yardbirds had covered. Jones remembers his immediate rhythm section bond with Bonham (“I was very much in love with John’s right foot”), and soon Page moved them into his Pangbourne boathouse for adequate rehearsals. They did a Scandinavian tour that the Yardbirds had booked before they split up (a legal scramble on the band name is omitted here), and were fully formed by the time of a concert in Denmark: we watch a sitting audience from the classroom mean wondering how to respond to the primordial rawk before them.

As the film chronicles the recording and sale of their first LP, Page provides a nice dissection of how he got their sound on tape and the tricks he used to give them some sonic mystery. Having witnessed the early days of FM radio in America on a tour of the Yardbirds, he glimpsed the album-oriented aesthetic on the horizon. When he presented their finished record to Jerry Wexler of Atlantic, “I wanted to say, ‘We’re a group of albums, we don’t do singles.’ The rest – after a whirlwind tour of the US that proved their appeal even before they released a record in the UK – is history.

Corn To become follows them for about a year, as the Page-Plant partnership began to solidify and their reputation as a touring actor was made. At a quarter past two, the documentary is almost as long as Edgar Wright’s recent and delightful Sparks movie. But while the length of this film was necessitated by Wright’s desire to witness all the ups and downs of an endlessly changing career, the length of this one is unwarranted, with long pieces that work like music videos. Compared to the clips of their first filmed performances, the images shot from afar during outdoor concerts are of much lower quality, so MacMahon plays whole songs while showing us mainly moon landings, war demonstrations, headlines, etc.

Large strips of this could be cut without damaging the film at all. But there’s a good chance any viewer who really resents those stretches wouldn’t be very interested in an 80-minute Led Zeppelin movie, either.