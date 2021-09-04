Review of the “Competencia Oficial” – The Hollywood Reporter

No part of the film industry is spared in Official competition, the intelligent and biting story of a millionaire who decides to consecrate his legacy by financing a film. Directed by the Argentinian duo Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn and premiered in the Venice competition, the feature film impressively dissects the relationships between directors, actors and audiences of a film without compromising its comedic side. Official competition won’t tickle everyone – possible complaints might stress its pretension or call out its few examples of predictable conspiracy – but for viewers willing to go with the flow, the film offers around two hours of crisp reflections delightfully wrapped in entertaining antics.

For Duprat and Cohn, thinking about and making fun of the artistic process is familiar ground. Their previous films – The man next door and The distinguished citizen – raised questions about the tensions between high culture and popular culture, the costs of success, and the broad ethical dilemmas that those of us are delusional enough to engage in a creative life. They deal with these themes in Official competition, but the particular emphasis of this film, and one that makes it particularly absorbing, is the length that the actors take to deliver emotional and moving performances.

The film opens with a rich and sad man who is pissed off by the reality of aging. On his birthday, pharmaceutical millionaire Humberto Suárez (José Luis Gómez) finds himself unduly preoccupied with thoughts of his legacy. In his majestic office, surrounded by a mine of gifts, cards wishing him good luck, and partially deflated balloons, he wonders what people will say about him after his death. Will they remember that he came from nothing, or will his vast fortune, accumulated over the course of his life, obscure this narrative? Before his assistant Matías (Manolo Solo) can respond, our bespectacled baron, graying hair, probably rotting soul, sifts through his options. Maybe he should start a foundation? No. Build a bridge and give it to the city! Maybe, but… also no. And a movie? Now, There are an idea.

The subject of this film does not or, quite frankly, does not interest Humberto. He is more excited about the optics and what the project funding will communicate to others about him and his interests. He tasks Matías with sorting out the details, a mission that includes the tedious and expensive process of acquiring the rights to a book Humberto has never read and hiring Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz), a critically acclaimed director. critic known for his eccentric tendencies.

When they first meet, Lola dramatically recounts the plot of the book – two brothers engaged in an intense and ongoing rivalry – and her plans to very adapt it loosely. To complete her vision, she wants to hire two legendary actors: Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas), idol and one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez), a giant in the world of radical theater. The two neither love nor respect each other, and that natural tension, Lola says, will surely make their film a success.

The real fun begins with their nine-day rehearsal, during which Lola subjects the two to an increasingly outrageous series of exercises. The screenplay, by Andrés Duprat (the director’s brother) and the two directors, intelligently balances the entertaining and cutting-edge jokes (which, thanks to the hard work of the three protagonists, always land) with more philosophical monologues beckoning to the thematic concerns of the movie. Passionate viewers will approach each scene with skepticism and notice the recurring warning against the trap of the constraints of your ideologies. I wish more had been done to stretch certain characters, especially Lola, beyond their archetypal roles and their parrot of particular beliefs.

Lola’s exercises – well-designed and increasingly outrageous – emerge as the heart of Official competition. It forces men, attached to their divergent ideologies, to see each other and to express the full range of their emotions. She persuades Iván to relax and cry, instills genuine fear by asking them both to do a reading under a rock attached to a crane, and destroys their prized possessions, in a possibly ill-advised attempt to defeat the ego. Although his methods are questionable, there is no doubt that they work. Too bad therefore that she does not enjoy the same respect from the two actors, whose few moments of complicity revolve around undermining her. But maybe that’s a commentary on the lack of real gender parity in the entertainment world.

Cruz is a gift, his face communicating all of Lola’s unspoken emotions. We don’t need a lot of dialogue to understand that, despite her harsh exterior, Lola is exceptionally sensitive and cares deeply about her process and the two men. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the work of costume designer Wanda Morales, who captures Lola’s personality with an enviable wardrobe filled with dramatically decorated blouses, textured pants, and chunky boots. Production designer Alain Bainée and cinematographer Arnau Valls Colomer also deserve congratulations, their essential contributions to building and capturing the elegant world in which these characters inhabit.

Parts of the movie, especially near the end, may seem too predictable to some viewers. Even so, these narrative choices do not detract from the overall experience. Despite his attachment to biting humor and sharp analysis, Official competition is, at its heart, a celebration of artists and their process.