Entertainment
We’ll Boycott You: How Hollywood Is Responding To Texas Abortion Law So Far
Facing a new drastic restriction on abortion rights in Texas (where nearly 30 million people, four million more than Australia), most reasonable people ask themselves, what do we do now? This includes Hollywood, and judging by the voices so far, women’s bodily autonomy is an issue that could spur action.
Actress and lawyer Patricia arquette was one of the first to suggest a boycott of Hollywood. We will not stop until women have equal rights in all American states. We will boycott you. We will organize you. We’re going to hit you, she wrote.
Soon after, his sister Rosanna Arquette put his money where his mouth was.
Author Megan Kelly Room suggested that all artists cancel their dates in Texas.
Such an approach is not totally excluded. At the moment, access to abortion is severely restricted in Texas, with the exception of action such as a new congressional bill. But nationally, the future of the landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe vs. Wade remains threatened. And Republicans in other states, including Florida, seek to make similar moves to Lone Star State, emboldened by the Supreme Court’s failure to protect the rights of people who need abortions there.
In 2019, when the right to abortion was threatened in Georgia, Hollywood forces to fight. Bob Iger, who was CEO of The Walt Disney Company at the time, said he would move its operations (which includes much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) out of state in solidarity with its employees, and Netflix has said they will rethink its investment. Kristen wiig didn’t just make threats; she changed location on Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar. (Thanks to tax credits initiated in 2008, Atlanta has become a major hub of film and television production, even dubbed South Hollywood!). But Texas presents an even more formidable challenge, given that the Supreme Court failed to block the law, may be foreshadowing what will happen for people in the red states who cannot afford to travel to exercise their reproductive rights.
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/09/we-will-boycott-you-how-hollywood-is-responding-so-far-to-texass-abortion-law
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]