Oprah, Taylor Swift and Maxine Waters celebrate Beyonce’s 40th birthday – The Hollywood Reporter





Actors, singers, athletes, politicians and many more came to show their love and celebrate Beyoncé’s impact as the artist and cultural icon turns 40. In a four minute video posted by Harper’s Bazaar, Oprah Winfrey, First Lady Jill Biden, Congressman Maxine Waters, actors Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Maya Rudolph, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, singers Billie Ellish, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, pro athlete Allyson Felix and even Miss Piggy have shared their best wishes in a series of cute music videos for the singer as she enters her next decade. “We thank you for 40 years of massacre,” said Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son, a platform aimed at inspiring and empowering black gay men. “You are such a gift to the world.” Along with a slew of standard happy birthday messages, some shared their favorite Beyoncé song while others highlighted the impact – both personal and cultural – that she has had over the years. Old Saturday Night Live Actor and actress Maya Rudolph thanked the singer for sharing her grace, humanity and bravery. “The world is a better place with you in it,” Rudolph said. Taylor Swift acknowledged Beyoncé for paving “the road every female artist takes now.” “Then the fact that you did it with such kindness and grace, I just want to say that I admire you like there just isn’t a word for it,” Swift continued. “You have given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are,” said Promising young woman and Orange is the new black star, Laverne Cox. “You’ve given us a model of excellence: when we believe you can’t beat yourself, you do. “ “You are such a gift to this world,” added Emmy Award-winning actress Kerry Washington. “Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my children, to dark skinned girls around the world, to dark skinned girls around the world.” Felix, an American track star who recently set a new medal record at the Tokyo Olympics, called the singer “endless inspiration, every time I walk the tracks”, while Witherspoon has her. described as “an incredible force of the nature of art, of light, of beauty in this world. Like those of Miss Piggy and Issa Rae of the Muppet, other messages offered more comical tricks. “B! Happy birthday! “Exclaims Miss Piggy.” And so happy to see you on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar after I refused it. Birthday tribute follows the much-talked-about singer’s September cover Harper’s Bazaar, in which she opened up about age 40, what she wants for her next decade, the first pressures she faced as a young black artist working to “dismantle systemic imbalances.” Watch the full tribute in the anniversary video below.

