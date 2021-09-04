Entertainment
Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter
“And you can find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful woman; and you may ask yourself, “Well, how did I get here? “” Are the words David Byrne bellowed on Talking Heads’ classic track “Once in a Lifetime”.
In French director Antoine Barraud’s twisted, slightly off-balance, and emotionally tense psychological drama, Madeleine Collins, the question is posed differently: how does a beautiful woman in her forties end up in of them houses, with of them husbands and of them completely separated families?
Madeleine Collins
The bottom line
You only live twice.
It takes a while for the film to reveal how its heroine, Judith (or Margot or Madeleine, or whatever name she decides to call herself) ended up. the, living a double life filled with lies and deceit, but also a lot of love and affection. Viewers looking for answers may be frustrated by a storyline that seems to be forever out of control, yet part of the allure of Madeleine Collins is to see how far Barraud is prepared to go so far as to provide a reasonable explanation. It’s a delicate balancing act that is a third of Hitchcockian intrigue and a third of Chabrolian study of broken bourgeois houses, the last third bordering on kitsch.
It is also an opportunity for Belgian actress Virginie Efira to cleverly take on another difficult role after having played in Paul Verhoeven’s scandalous nunsploitation film. Benedetta, which premiered at Cannes a few months ago. Here, she plays a different kind of woman in midlife crisis: a woman who has built an elaborate system of twin identities, acting as a loving partner and mother to two households at a time, until that system. begins to collapse under the pressure caused by such an illogical situation.
After a prologue that only makes sense much later, when we discover what really happened, we are immersed in the binary lives of Judith. In her early life, she is married to star conductor Melvil Fauvet (Bruno Salomone), with whom she has two children and lives in a large, comfortable apartment in Paris. In her second life, Judith is from Geneva, works as a translator and is coupled with the benevolent, often intense Abdel (Quim Gutiérrez), with whom she shares a little girl, Ninon (Loïse Benguerel).
If this was a Luis Buñuel film, then it could all be a surreal gag. But Barraud takes her subject very seriously – to the point that some of the difficult situations Judith finds herself in may seem unintentionally humorous. In one memorable scene, Abdel, who knows Judith has another family in Paris, decides to bring another woman home after a date – if Judith can have two partners, why can’t he? – and Judith has no choice but to let them have the room while she sleeps on the sofa. It’s sad but also a little silly, and Judith seems the only one to blame for putting herself in such a situation.
Why would anyone want to live like this is the real question we start to ask ourselves over and over again. When Barraud finally gives us an answer, it’s a response with enough emotional gravity to partially justify what we watched. Without spoiling anything, just say that Madeleine Collins is not an allegory about the dangers of polyamorous love. Judith doesn’t bend over backwards to have open relationships with multiple partners – she tries to maintain simultaneous relationships that are very traditional in nature.
The tension between these competing narratives is the driving force of the film, which draws suspense from the many sequences where Judith must hide one life from the next. Hitchcock Vertigo comes to mind in places – the names Judith and Madeleine are clear references to the characters played by Kim Novak – and there’s a similar story at work here, with a woman lying about who she is to preserve something that was lost. The difference is that Barraud doesn’t always control his material like Hitch, forcing audiences to put up with a fair amount of insanity for too long, with the end not fully justifying the means.
Yet the director and actress deserve credit for being fully engaged in such a far-fetched proposition, and Madeleine Collins can be very watchable at times, although what we are watching may not always seem believable. Along with Efira’s heavy and measured performance, which shows how well she can handle many conflicting emotions within a single scene, the supporting cast includes Israeli author Nadav Lapid, who seriously plays a loving forger. by Judith (or Margot or Madeleine), and actress-director Valérie Donzelli, who makes appearances as a crazy opera singer. Cinematographer Gordon Spooner keeps the action claustrophobic, confining us to a series of interiors where this strange and rather endearing double drama is played out.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-reviews/madeleine-collins-venice-2021-1235005011/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]