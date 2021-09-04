Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

“And you can find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful woman; and you may ask yourself, “Well, how did I get here? “” Are the words David Byrne bellowed on Talking Heads’ classic track “Once in a Lifetime”.

In French director Antoine Barraud’s twisted, slightly off-balance, and emotionally tense psychological drama, Madeleine Collins, the question is posed differently: how does a beautiful woman in her forties end up in of them houses, with of them husbands and of them completely separated families?

Madeleine Collins The bottom line

You only live twice.

Place: Venice Film Festival (Venice Days)

To throw: Virginie Efira, Bruno Salomone, Quim Gutirrez, Lose Benguerel, Jacqueline Bisset, Valrie Donzelli, Nadav Lapid

Director: Antoine Barrau

Scriptwriter: Antoine Barraud, in collaboration with Hlna Klotz 1 hour 46 minutes

It takes a while for the film to reveal how its heroine, Judith (or Margot or Madeleine, or whatever name she decides to call herself) ended up. the, living a double life filled with lies and deceit, but also a lot of love and affection. Viewers looking for answers may be frustrated by a storyline that seems to be forever out of control, yet part of the allure of Madeleine Collins is to see how far Barraud is prepared to go so far as to provide a reasonable explanation. It’s a delicate balancing act that is a third of Hitchcockian intrigue and a third of Chabrolian study of broken bourgeois houses, the last third bordering on kitsch.

It is also an opportunity for Belgian actress Virginie Efira to cleverly take on another difficult role after having played in Paul Verhoeven’s scandalous nunsploitation film. Benedetta, which premiered at Cannes a few months ago. Here, she plays a different kind of woman in midlife crisis: a woman who has built an elaborate system of twin identities, acting as a loving partner and mother to two households at a time, until that system. begins to collapse under the pressure caused by such an illogical situation.

After a prologue that only makes sense much later, when we discover what really happened, we are immersed in the binary lives of Judith. In her early life, she is married to star conductor Melvil Fauvet (Bruno Salomone), with whom she has two children and lives in a large, comfortable apartment in Paris. In her second life, Judith is from Geneva, works as a translator and is coupled with the benevolent, often intense Abdel (Quim Gutiérrez), with whom she shares a little girl, Ninon (Loïse Benguerel).

If this was a Luis Buñuel film, then it could all be a surreal gag. But Barraud takes her subject very seriously – to the point that some of the difficult situations Judith finds herself in may seem unintentionally humorous. In one memorable scene, Abdel, who knows Judith has another family in Paris, decides to bring another woman home after a date – if Judith can have two partners, why can’t he? – and Judith has no choice but to let them have the room while she sleeps on the sofa. It’s sad but also a little silly, and Judith seems the only one to blame for putting herself in such a situation.

Why would anyone want to live like this is the real question we start to ask ourselves over and over again. When Barraud finally gives us an answer, it’s a response with enough emotional gravity to partially justify what we watched. Without spoiling anything, just say that Madeleine Collins is not an allegory about the dangers of polyamorous love. Judith doesn’t bend over backwards to have open relationships with multiple partners – she tries to maintain simultaneous relationships that are very traditional in nature.

The tension between these competing narratives is the driving force of the film, which draws suspense from the many sequences where Judith must hide one life from the next. Hitchcock Vertigo comes to mind in places – the names Judith and Madeleine are clear references to the characters played by Kim Novak – and there’s a similar story at work here, with a woman lying about who she is to preserve something that was lost. The difference is that Barraud doesn’t always control his material like Hitch, forcing audiences to put up with a fair amount of insanity for too long, with the end not fully justifying the means.

Yet the director and actress deserve credit for being fully engaged in such a far-fetched proposition, and Madeleine Collins can be very watchable at times, although what we are watching may not always seem believable. Along with Efira’s heavy and measured performance, which shows how well she can handle many conflicting emotions within a single scene, the supporting cast includes Israeli author Nadav Lapid, who seriously plays a loving forger. by Judith (or Margot or Madeleine), and actress-director Valérie Donzelli, who makes appearances as a crazy opera singer. Cinematographer Gordon Spooner keeps the action claustrophobic, confining us to a series of interiors where this strange and rather endearing double drama is played out.