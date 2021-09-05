The West Hollywood Voter Poll: Part 1 of 3

EDITOR’S NOTE: Part one of the survey covering general topics, hotels and minimum wage is reprinted below, with parts two and three due for release on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The investigation was not expected to spark controversy.

Over his 30-year career in public policy, Keith Kaplan has conducted many similar public opinion surveys without much ado.

It is a key tool of the Democratic process, he said. You’d be hard-pressed to turn on the news any night and not see the results of a poll. They are made to gauge the opinion of voters on political direction, performance in legislative work, and they are not uncommon at all.

The West Hollywood voter survey was launched by Kaplan and colleagues at the Pandemic Recovery Coalition, a new nonprofit made up of local business leaders concerned about the city’s direction. The results, which were released on August 31, led some city council members and their supporters to speak out against him on their social media, describing him as right-wing, anti-Trans and anti-WeHo.

Tensions are high between the Council and the WeHos business community, including the Chamber of Commerce, following the passage of several recent ordinances. Kaplan is a former Speaker of the House, but the investigation was an independent effort, he said.

The survey which reached out to 300 respondents using professional live interviewers, speaking Spanish, Russian and English, calling both mobile phones and landlines, asked the public about their satisfaction with of the city government and asked what were the problems facing the city most urgently.

No board member is named in the poll, and there is no mention of a recall election.

Homelessness is by far the number one concern of residents. The results even surprised Kaplan.

You never, ever, ever see numbers like 85% in a survey like this, he said, referring to the number of people polled who think homelessness has worsened in West Hollywood.

It’s a community screaming that the Council should do next to nothing but fix this problem. And 60% say it’s much worse? It’s huge.

He thinks it’s a sign that city council is not focusing on the issues most pressing for West Hollywood voters.

We were a city founded on a set of shared social values: LGBT rights, rent control, but we were now working on issues that are not just social but have a big economic impact on our city. Suddenly it becomes a lot cheaper for businesses to cross the street and do business.

He fears that recent orders to increase minimum wages and hotel workers will hamper economic growth, leading to job losses and higher prices for consumers, affecting low-income residents more severely.

I have seen our city being used more and more as a platform for conceited legislation, he said. Even if you raise the minimum wage by $ 2, that won’t put people in the realm of being able to afford to live in West Hollywood, he said. What will be? Affordable housing.

Affordable housing and crime were also top concerns of respondents.

While a slim majority of those surveyed were dissatisfied with the professional performance of city councils, they received high marks for their pandemic recovery operations, and their efforts to raise the minimum wage received broad support. .