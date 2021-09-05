PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Hollywood Studios 9/1/21 (All New Clear Haunted Mansion Muppets materialize, Wickedly Adorable Villains Wishables debuts, Loki Merchandise slips onto Hollywood Boulevard, and more)

Hello and welcome to a magical day at Walt Disney World! Today we’re going to travel through Magic Kingdom and walk the starry streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out all the latest happenings! We can’t wait, so let’s go!

Get ready to have a great time with these brand new Villains Wishables! This series consists of a mystery bag with one of the four characters inside, as well as an open soft toy. Check out all of the beloved villains we ended up scoring today!

If you want to see our new evil “Friends” in action, Check Out Our Adorable Tiktok Wishables Here! We think it could make “your day, your week, your month, or even your year!”

Although the Liberty Square Riverboat is about to reopen to guests today, unfortunately we were unable to tour the ship. The Cast Members informed us that although they took the Riverboat for a test cruise, they were not yet able to invite guests on board. In the afternoon, the attraction was still not available.

Check out some of the renovations going on outside of Splash Mountain!

The Frontierland Drive has recently seen many of its areas under construction, but today we saw that some of the construction walls have been removed. You can now wander freely through the entrance to the Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe, as well as the Frontierland Shootin ‘Arcade. These areas have been renovated with new flooring. While the Frontierland Shootin ‘Arcade may be open, the arcade is still not accessible to customers with in-game guns completely removed from the area.

We continue to see envelope testing at TRON Lightcycle / Run.

We hopped over to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which currently sees many areas undergoing renovations. Find out about all the work in progress outside.

We decided to check out the water play area, which is also currently closed and undergoing renovations.

We ventured inside, where the water seemed to be flowing! The Cast Members in the area appeared to be working on some sort of leak.

On the way to Disney’s Hollywood studios!

Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards are getting into the festive mood with these new 50th anniversary celebration banners from Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Are you ready for the most sensational, inspiring, festive, and maddening treat to hit Hollywood studios? We met up at Pizzerizzo, where we discovered these adorable clear Muppets Haunted Mansion! We’ve decided to go for a Crazy Harry-themed treat, so if you want to hear all of our thoughts on it, check out our review here!

It was a beautifully rainy day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

We found a playful activity going on at The Darkroom, where we discovered these brand new Loki magnets. These magnets feature Miss Minutes and other iconic symbols representing The Time Variance Authority.

Prepare to double the trouble with this brand new D-Tech Loki iPhone case. This design features some of the many, many variations of Loki from the popular series, including fan favorites like Sylvie, Kid Loki, and even Alligator Loki!

Let’s go for a ghoul-astic time with the all new R6-W1CH droid! It looks like even the characters from Star Wars have entered the spooky season. You can currently find this droid at Mickey’s of Hollywood.

More and more curious… Say hello to this insanely adorable outfit from the Mary Blair Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary collection! This gorgeous skirt and top combo features classic characters from the beloved movie. It is currently available at Celebrity 5 & 10.

We said hello to all our friends.

This brings us to the end of our day! We hope you enjoyed following us to wonderful Walt Disney World. Have a nice day; we will “see you very soon!”

